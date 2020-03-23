7 Soft Skills Successful Business Owners Look For

Soft skills are the characteristics that potential employers are looking for that aren’t always in the job listing.

The job description may ask for a 4-year degree and 5 years of work experience. And you may or may not have that, but if you understand the importance of soft skills in the workplace, you may be able to land a job without all the other qualifications.

Read on for our top 7 soft skills and how they apply to the workplace.

1. Collaboration

One of the most important soft skills in an office environment is collaboration. Hiring representatives want to know that you’ll be able to work effectively as a team player.

This means encouraging your fellow employees, having a positive attitude, being willing to process new ideas and plans with others, etc.

It also means being able to work with your company’s ERP software to connect all aspects of business management. Softwares like Netsuite help you to collaborate with different departments and teams to achieve company goals. You can learn more about the program and the price of Netsuite.

2. Critical Thinking

Are you a problem solver? Can you work through challenges and present solutions in a way that’s easy to understand?

If you answered “yes” then critical thinking is a soft skill you can claim as your own. perspective employers want to know that you’ll be able to roll with the punches and offer insight and ideas when challenges arise.

3. Work Ethic

If you can communicate a good work ethic and willingness to learn quickly, you may be able to land a job even if you don’t have all the hard qualifications they’re asking for.

Recent research found that 84% of hiring managers were willing to hire an “underqualified” employee as long as they felt that they could be trained easily and quickly.

Proving an ability to work hard and learn on the fly is one of the most important soft skills.

4. Great Verbal Communication Skills

It’s likely that every single day on the job you’ll use communication skills to maintain relationships, present new ideas, and reach out to others.

Recruiters and hiring managers want to feel that they can trust you to communicate clearly and effectively.

You may have fantastic ideas, but if you present them well, they may fall flat. You may encounter a conflict with a coworker that requires calm, honest discussion.

Future employers are looking for someone who can handle these situations and more with ease.

5. Leadership

Whether or not you’re applying for a management position, having the soft skill of leadership is attractive to all hiring managers.

Can you motivate others to work as a team? Are you friendly and trustworthy? Do you have the ability to manage several different projects at one time?

If you said “yes” then leadership is one of your soft skills.

6. Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence often takes a back seat to some of the other soft skills, but it is paramount in your ability to work with others and create a good company environment.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to identify your own emotions and then manage them so that they don’t inhibit your work.

Everyone has bad days or situations that cause anger, stress, fear, anxiety, etc. Being emotionally intelligent means that you can acknowledge those emotions and process them in a healthy way. This can help you avoid snapping at a coworker or be productive in spite of stress.

7. Responsibility and Accountability

Despite all of our efforts, there will be days when you make a mistake or fall short. The ability to take responsibility and be accountable for your part in a problem can build a significant amount of trust between employers and their employees.

But accountability isn’t just about owning your mistakes. It includes keeping your boss up to date on the progress of your projects, and when applicable, accepting the praise for a job well done.

The Importance of Soft Skills in the Workplace Can’t Be Overstated

The importance of soft skills in the workplace is key to your success as an employee. And if you can help a hiring manager see those skills in you, you’ll have a much clearer path to the job of your dreams.

Which soft skills do you have?