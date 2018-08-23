5 Tips to Dress to Impress in Business Attire

Business Attire doesn’t come naturally to all of us. The way you dress communicates something about you. Read this article to make sure you’re projecting the right message in business attire.

Did you know that people who dress similarly to their boss are more likely to get promoted? As it turns out, there’s a lot of truth behind the advice “dress for the job you want, not the job you have.”

Although we may not want to admit it, humans are very judgmental. What we wear can say a lot about who we are in the workplace. If you want to learn how to dress to impress, this article will give you the top 5 tips for mastering the art of business attire.

1. Dress in Comfortable Business Attire for Confidence

Certain clothes are dressier than others, but they can be very uncomfortable. High heels, makeup, and ties are examples of this. If you can feel good wearing these items, it’s encouraged.

If you feel self-conscious or uncomfortable, you can find other options. When you’re comfortable, you can pay more attention to important business matters.

2. Dark Colors Are Always Flattering

Black will forever be fashionable for men and women.

It’s slimming, professional, and always a safe option. You can wear colorful clothing in business, but sometimes it’s inappropriate to make a statement. It’s always wise to pay attention to the trends in your office and adapt your clothes accordingly.

3. Dress for the Environment

Some businesses have a dress code for their employees to uphold their image. Just because your office has a casual dress code in place, doesn’t mean you should show up to work in your sweats.

Casual attire can feel more relaxed but still look sharp. Dark denim without any patterns or tears is always a great choice. Ladies should opt for a fitted blouse and men should wear flattering tees. Adding layers to your look with sweaters and blazers can heighten your professionalism without overdressing.

When it comes to business dress code, men and women can look stunning in tailored suits. Men can never fail with a buttoned dress shirt and black dress pants. Women can experiment with pencil skirts, elegant blouses, fitted dresses, and blazers.

4. Accessories Can Amplify Your Look

Accessories can take your professional dress up a few notches and pull your entire look together. This tip is especially important if you heed the advice of wearing lots of dark colors.

Adding a tasteful pop of color with your accessories can polish your appearance. Watches, ties, belts, and elegant jewelry can add just the right amount of personality to your professional attire.

5. Pay Attention to Little Details

You can wear the nicest clothes, but if you don’t take care of yourself, you won’t be taken seriously in the workplace. Maintaining healthy skin, groomed facial hair, clean nails, and a fashionable hairstyle goes a long way.

For more info on how to look healthy and vibrant, check out different treatments you can use to improve the appearance of your skin and body.

Now that you know how to dress in professional business attire, your look can also shine with confidence.

