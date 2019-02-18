5 Brilliant Ways an Employee Engagement App Can Improve Your Business

Ask yourself, are your employees engaged enough?

If you can’t answer “yes” to this question, you might have a problem with your business. Employee engagement is one of the most important concepts to achieve success in 2019. If you don’t have it, that’s not the employees’ fault, it’s your fault.

What is employee engagement? Is it when your employees are happy and working hard?

It’s so much more. But simply put, engagement makes up all of the things that make your employees want to work hard for you and your company. In this day and age, the employer needs to be the one to drum up engagement. But how?

In this article, we’ll go over how apps are leading the charge when it comes to employee engagement and why you need to have an app ready for your employees to use. It’s time to change the way you run your business. You’ll thank us for it later.

Here are 5 reasons why an employee engagement app can help your business.

1. Employee Empowerment

The key to employee engagement is that the employee feels empowered within your organization. No one is going to feel engaged with their work if they don’t feel like they can make a difference.

With an employee engagement app, your employees can access work, talk to other employees, and complete tasks whenever they want. If they feel a bit under the weather, they can work from home and still get their tasks done.

The empowerment comes from knowing that they can run their part of your company through their smartphone. They don’t need to necessarily physically be anywhere in particular because they’re able to communicate what they’re up to and their needs through the app.

2. Culture Improvement

It’s proven that when a company has a positive work environment, that employees are more engaged with their work. We’ve all had jobs that we dread waking up and going to. It makes you feel like you’re dragging your body around against its will.

It’s bad for your psyche and the work suffers because of it.

Conversely, if you’re happy to go to your job every day because you get along with your fellow employees and you enjoy the work that you do, then positive things are going to happen. One of the biggest reasons for this positivity has to do with communication between employees.

Employees that feel like they can always talk to one another, and thus, can depend on one another to get work done, are happier. It reduces the number of internal conflicts that usually occur as a result of communication breakdowns.

Furthermore, through an employee engagement app, employees can plan social events, dinners, team-building exercises, lunch meetings, and meetings with clients. The app can allow your employees to build that bond that you need them to have to get great work done.

3. Constant Work

With an employee engagement app, your employees are never too far from work. The average American adult spends almost 3 hours on their phone every day. That includes during work hours. Recognizing the opportunity in this statistic is important.

If you give your employees something to do on their phone other than watch cat videos and look at Instagram, you could see the positive effects of smartphone usage. Using an app, you could have your employees voluntarily working outside of normal work hours.

4. Fix Problems

It goes without saying that an employee engagement app could and would fix problems with the processes within your company. The more time your workers spend thinking about their jobs, the more things that they’ll notice that can be done better — to everyone’s benefit.

As your workers begin to constantly communicate with one another, they’ll collectively come up with solutions to problems, as well. The team building aspect of the app will have a trickle-down effect on the actual work at hand.

Additionally, you can involve educational technology through an engagement app. Employee engagement can also stem from a level of comfort that the person has when doing the job. With educational tools, you can both keep them on their toes and allow them to continue to get better.

All the while, you are able to look at which employees are most dedicated to your company by seeing who has completed which training sessions.

5. Loyalty to You

Finally, the employee engagement app will allow you to show your employees that you too are engaged with the work. The “we’re all in this together” kind of attitude is infectious, so the upper management of your company should always engage through the app with the lower-level employees.

If your employees are comfortable talking to you, asking you questions, making constructive criticisms, and working with you to make your company better, you’ll see the effects rather quickly in their loyalty to you and your business. This Employee App is proven to improve employee retention.

Which Employee Engagement App Is Worth Trying Out?

To determine which of the many employee engagement apps is best for the needs of both you and your employees, you need to discuss your collective needs with everyone involved. Poll your staff on a few different services and their features to get an idea of what people want.

Most of the apps on the market will provide services to help you and your employees communicate with one another. Some of them will go a little further and show company news, give updates, and take surveys.

There are also apps that take survey results and outline how you can improve engagement. This can be invaluable in getting the best out of your staff.

What is for sure, though, is that engaged employees are satisfied employees and satisfied employees get the job done, well. Download an employee engagement app today and see the difference immediately.

For more articles on how to run your small business, visit our page.