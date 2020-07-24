4 Signs It’s Time to Add a Human Resources Department to Your Business

Let’s face it. You didn’t go into business to get bogged down with wasted pursuits.

However, it can be challenging when you’re being pulled in a million different directions.

As a business owner, you want the best for your employees. You want to lead your team and grow your business. And yet, despite your best efforts, there always seems to be work left on the table.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, a human resource team can help. Here are four signs you need a human resources department for your small business.

1. You’re Approaching 50 Employees

If your company has hit this magic number, good for you! While this can be an excellent milestone for companies, some states require harassment prevention training when a company reaches 50 employees or more.

Not only that, but other factors may also come into play. These include the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and the Affordable Care Act (ACA). These can be complex matters that for you that can be entrusted in the hands of a human resources team.

2. Hiring Is a Challenge

Finding the right talent doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a process that takes time. Finding the right clients requires screening, posting help wanted ads, interviewing, background checks, training, and more.

Is your business looking to expand and you’re finding it challenging to find the time to hire the right talent? It might be time to hire a human resource manager to help you.

3. You’re Googling Labor Laws Daily

Mitigating the choppy waters of labor laws can be tricky, especially when you’re trying to do it on your own. It doesn’t help that labor laws often change from year to year (or even more quickly).

Keeping up to date with what forms an employee must receive for Family and Medical Leave can be tricky. Keeping up with payroll services like double-time is also challenging to manage alone.

If any of this sounds familiar, it may be time to get some human resource management. They’ll handle these time-consuming tasks you can focus on running your business.

4. Your Job Is Managing People All Day

Do you find you’re spending a significant amount of each day handing disagreements between coworkers? Are you trying to find ways to boost morale for your employees?

If you’re wasting a lot of time handling issues that are not business-related, it may be time to hire a team that can handle these issues for you. Human resource teams can handle things like employee files, disagreements, and other issues.

Take a Load Off with Human Resources Help

Becoming a business owner is a dream, but it comes with its share of struggles.

As companies grow, the old way of doing things sometimes doesn’t cut it anymore. If you feel like you could use someone to take away some of the burdens, hiring a human resources team is the logical choice to make.

