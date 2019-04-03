Do I Really Need It? 5 Benefits of Getting an MBA

You finally finished school. You’re ready to enter the workforce. Why would you think of going back to school then?

In case you didn’t know, businesses are hiring MBA graduates more now than ever. Companies are looking for new workers that have put in the work to learn how to work in the business world.

But, you are probably wondering if getting an MBA is right for you. The answer to this question isn’t always clear. This post will help shed some light and give you five things to consider when making your decision.

Keep reading to learn how an MBA will help your career.

1. Prepare for Entrepreneurship

Working at a company isn’t for everyone. Some of us are called to set out on our own.

Getting an MBA can prepare you for that journey. You aren’t tied down to corporate business with an MBA. The skills you learn here can be applied anywhere.

It may seem like an expensive training program. For some people, it may be better to spend their money starting their business.

Training can help prevent mistakes though. That can take you far.

2. Degree Specializations

You don’t have to stick with a generalized MBA. There is plenty of opportunities to focus in a specialized area.

Not every industry requires the same business expertise. When you don’t have that specific industry knowledge, then you may have a higher hurdle if you jump in without preparing.

Your MBA can give you that knowledge to provide you with a leg up on your competition.

3. Increase Your Job Options

You may be able to get hired without an MBA, but moving up in a company can be harder.

With an MBA, you open up the door to higher level management positions quicker and more frequently. Some jobs will even give priority to MBA holders.

This experience gives you more flexibility to find the right job instead of jumping at the one company that will provide you with an oppurtunity.

4. Your Starting Salary is Higher

If the cost of an MBA is what is holding you back, there is a silver lining. Your first job out of your degree program will pay more with an MBA than without.

MBA graduates saw a 50% increase in salary compared to regular graduates. This number increased to 80% after eight years. This increase adds up over time and leaves you with more money in your pocket.

5. Get Started on Your Network

If you are just getting started, then you are missing one of the keys for success in business: a network.

Having the right network means that you will have access to the smartest people throughout the world. They will expose you to different businesses, cultures, and opportunities. These are things you can miss if you are going it alone.

NEU MBA is one of the programs that can help with this.

Getting an MBA: Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, it is up to you to decide if getting an MBA is the right decision for you. But, there are clear career benefits if you do. Make sure to consider all your options carefully, so you make the best choice for your situation.

