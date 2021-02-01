5 Key Tips for Learning the Portuguese Language



Are you wondering how to learn the Portuguese language? It's a great goal to have, one that can enrich your life personally and even professionally. Learning a new language comes with many benefits, such as boosting your cognitive ability, improving your confidence, connecting with more people and cultures, and boosting your creativity. For many people, learning a new language is a fun hobby that comes with extra rewards. The Portuguese language is one of the best languages to learn. Portuguese is easy to learn, it's one of the most spoken languages in the world, and only requires 600 hours of study for a native English speaker to become fluent. If you are interested in Portuguese and want to know the best way to learn, here are several tips to get you started. 1. Know What Version You Want To Learn The first tip for learning Portuguese is to know what version you want to learn. There are two Portuguese languages, one originating in Europe and one originating in Brazil. While European Portuguese is common, Brazillian Portuguese is the most widely spoken. Consider all the pros and cons of each before making your final decision. 2. Focus on Pronunciation One of the tips for learning the Portuguese language is to focus on pronunciation. Like every new language you learn, there will be some sounds that may not exist in your native language. By focusing on pronunciation, you can speak clearly and be better understood by Portuguese speakers. 3. Understand Grammatical Genders Part of learning the Portuguese language is understanding grammatical genders. Like many languages, nouns are either masculine or feminine. While most masculine nouns end in an -o and most feminine end in an -a, this is not always the case. Make sure you learn how to gender nouns correctly. 4. Practice Immersion One of the best Portuguese language tips is to surround yourself with the language. Use flashcards, watch short videos in Portuguese, label items in your home with their Portuguese names, use a portuguese translation service, and talk to yourself in the language. By immersing yourself in this way, you will master the language much quicker. 5. Be Consistent While reaching Portuguese fluency is easier than other languages, you still need to be consistent with your efforts. By being persistent and determined, you can achieve your goal of becoming fluent. If your progress is stalled, consider trying a new method for learning the language. These Are the Best Tips for Learning the Portuguese Language By using these tips, you can make your Portuguese language learning journey as easy as possible. Start by choosing the version you want to learn. You should also focus on pronunciation, understand the grammatical genders, and practice immersion. Make sure you are consistent to reach your fluency goals. Follow these tips and you'll be well on your way to learning Portuguese.




