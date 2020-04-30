What Types of Dentists Are There? You Guide to Dentist Types

Whether we like it or not, going to the dentist is an important part of our healthcare. Over four out of ten Americans don’t visit the dentist as often as they’d like to. It’s really something that we should be making every effort to do.

Maybe you’re not sure what sort of dentist can help you best, so we’ve outlined the key types of dentists so you can keep those teeth clean and healthy.

Main Types of Dentists

You’ll be familiar with the general dentist, but don’t miss out on seeing what the other dental specialties have to offer you. Keep reading, and you’ll find out about each one.

General Dentist

General dentists, or family dentists, are the ones you see for check-ups. They can take care of many issues, but might pass you on to a specialist for certain conditions, like the dentists listed below.

Pediatric Dentist

The clue’s in the name. Pediatric dentists, or pedodontists, specialize in the oral health of children and young people. They’re particularly skilled in treating children, as their training is more in-depth than that of other dentists. Your child’s baby teeth and developing mouth will be in safe hands here.

Orthodontist

The focus of orthodontists is all about the alignment of your mouth and jaw. If you need braces or a retainer, you’ll most likely be referred here. The orthodontic office design is a little different to cater for conditions like malocclusions, but your orthodontist will make you as comfortable as possible.

Periodontist

Periodontics is the type of dentistry that looks predominantly at gums. If you suffer from a condition like progressive gum disease, a periodontist will be best placed to help you. They deal with issues like gingivitis too, so if you’re concerned about your gums or the bones of your teeth, you should definitely speak to them.

Endodontist

These look after the pulp nerves of your teeth. They often perform procedures like root canals, which are needed when the pulp gets damaged and needs removal. The pulp is made of sensitive and soft tissue, so it’s a delicate area of your dental care which needs specialist treatment.

Prosthodist

Another title that’s perhaps self-explanatory, prosthodists take care of oral prosthetics. These include dentures, veneers, crowns, and implants and can have a large impact on people’s appearances. They work hard in creating the right prosthetics for each patient, customizing, and personalizing them accordingly.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

With the title of surgeon, you might expect them to perform more complex or invasive surgery than some of the other dentists here. You’d be right, too. They take care of the tissues around your mouth, and so can carry out surgeries including cleft palate surgeries, more delicate tooth extractions, and reconstructive surgeries.

Making A Plan

You should now be a little clearer on the various types of dentists, so if you think it’s time you went for a visit, you may as well get started as soon as possible. You might want to go and see the general dentist first, as they can then refer you onto one of the different types of dentists if necessary.

For more advice on your health, check out some of our other posts.