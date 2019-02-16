Brush Up on Your Promotion Skills! 5 Critical Digital Marketing Strategies for Your Dental Practice

91% of adults in the United States use the Internet to find info. Does your business have a strong digital presence? If not, you could be sabotaging your business.

The simple fact of the matter is that traditional forms of marketing just don’t cut it anymore. To compete in today’s fast, increasingly competitive market, you’ll need to keep up with the latest trends and innovations.

Here are five ways you can leverage digital marketing strategies to get your dental practice more attention.

1. Focus on Local SEO

Not only is the vast majority of your audience already online, but they’re searching for local businesses just like yours.

One survey found that 82% of mobile users make location-based searches on a regular basis. What’s more, 90% of respondents said they’re likely to click on the first search result.

To improve your chances of increasing foot traffic, keep your SEO and digital marketing efforts hyper-focused on a local level.

The easiest ways to so are by using localized keywords in your content and listing your business. Listings are a great way to provide customers with common info like your location and business hours.

2. Account For Voice Search

You may have noticed that the last section highlighted mobile users. That’s because, overwhelmingly, mobile traffic has overtaken desktop traffic. To account for this, you’ll want to make sure your business is mobile optimized.

But that extends beyond basic website functionality. You’ll also need to ensure that your SEO is ready for voice search.

With voice assistants like Alexa and Siri being implemented in an increasing number of devices, you can bet that voice search will continue to rise in the coming years.

3. Create Content That Helps Your Audience

As we’ve said before, having a website isn’t enough to draw attention to your dental practice. Digital marketing for dentists should also involve a heavy amount of content creation, like blog posts.

Great content keeps your audience engaged and makes them want to reach out and interact with your brand.

As you continue to grow your content library, be sure that your content helps your audience. Your content should always focus on their needs.

4. Clean Up Your Website

Nothing drives an audience away faster than a slow, outdated, or aesthetically unappealing website. Remember, your website is a digital representation of your business. It’s important to make a good first impression.

The Zen Dental Group website is a great example. It’s responsive, tells patients about the practice, and features prominent buttons that inspire a call-to-action.

Go through your website and make sure it’s easy and fun for patients to use. You’ll also need to ensure that your business information is updated.

5. Keep an Eye on Your Reputation

Most customers will check out online reviews before coming to a purchasing decision. Encouraging conversation about your practice is a must, and the more reviews you aggregate, the better.

But make sure you’re keeping an eye on what they’re saying. A dissatisfied patient is likely to leave a negative review, which can affect public perception of your practice.

Should you come across a negative review, reach out to the reviewer and see what you can do to improve the situation.

Actionable Digital Marketing Strategies For a Modern Approach

These digital marketing strategies are sure to have customers talking about your brand, and more importantly, walking into your practice. As you start to implement these strategies, remember to keep the focus on your patients. As long as you’re serving their needs, you’re more likely to garner interest and positive reviews.

