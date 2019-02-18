Thinking of Becoming an Architect: 10 Things You Need to Know

Architecture goes back as far as 2630 B.C., during Ancient Egypt. Imhotep, the first documented architect, worked on the pyramids and may have been the first to introduce the use of columns in buildings.

Since then, architecture has evolved into a booming profession with a unique set of skill requirements. It can be a difficult but fulfilling career path that’s certainly not for everyone.

If you’re considering becoming an architect, here’s ten things you should know before beginning your journey.

1. Choose the Right School

Before you can become an architect, you will need to complete 5-7 years of schooling. It’s best to find an accredited university that offers a degree in architecture. Be prepared to study hard.

2. Becoming an Architect Involves a Lot of Regulations

As an architect, you have the important responsibility to create a safe environment for the public. Because of this, the profession has strict regulations for licensure.

You will need to be specifically licensed for whatever state you plan to practice in. Architects can also get additional certifications, such as The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF).

3. You’ll Need to Pass an Exam

Once you finish school, you won’t be able to work right away. Before you start, you will need to pass a 7-part licensing exam.

4. Architecture is Difficult

Even if you’re stellar at math, architecture is an incredibly difficult profession that requires hard work and dedication. However, if you put in the hours, the results can be extremely rewarding.

5. Experience is Required

Before you become a licensed architect, you will need 5,600 hours of experience working under the supervision of a licensed architect.

6. Most Architects Aren’t Rich

If you want to become an architect, chances are you won’t be an extremely wealthy one. The average base salary ranges from $50,000-$54,000 annually.

While this is a comfortable living wage, you won’t be considered rich. Especially when student loans are factored into the equation.

7. Know Your History

There is a lot of good architecture in our history books. An architect should learn about the greats and gather inspiration from their success.

8. The Industry is Booming

If you want to become an architect, the good news is that the industry is rapidly growing. Advancements in computer technology are creating new avenues every day.

An architect can specialize in CAD and rendering, residential problems such as waterproofing, masonry, or tons of other niche specialties.

9. Most Jobs Aren’t Exciting

Chances are, you won’t be designing incredible buildings or taking on monumental projects. Most jobs will be tedious and uninspiring, like fixing minute details on construction drawings, meeting with clients, and dealing with invoices or other paperwork.

10. Architecture Requires Problem-Solving

A common misconception about becoming an architect is that you need math skills above all else. While most universities require high scores in high school math, a lot of it is basic principles.

You also don’t need to be great at drawing, either. Architects communicate through their drawings, which don’t need to resemble a work of art.

An architect should be, most importantly, a great problem-solver. Your clients will have projects that need to work under certain conditions and/or limitations. It will be your job to figure out how.

Final Thoughts

Becoming an architect isn’t easy, but it can be a potentially rewarding career. If you work hard, there are a lot of great options in this field.

