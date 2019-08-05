Start With a Solid Foundation: How to Start a Concrete Business

You look around — concrete everywhere!

“I wonder how lucrative a concrete business would be”, you think. After you look at the numbers, it does look pretty attractive — but how do you get started?

Continue reading this article to learn how to start a concrete company.

Beginning Your Concrete Business

Whether you want to focus on concrete stair repair or if you’ll pitch the city on finally fixing those sidewalks, you’ll have to start your business the same way. The following tips will help you get there.

Get Licensure and Insurance

Before you start doing business, make sure to check your local license and insurance requirements. If you start doing business before you’re ready, you’re likely to get into major legal and financial problems.

Make sure you’re legally able to do business before you get after it.

Outline and Write Your Business Plan

Your business plan will help you stay on track as you make decisions for your business. You’ll also need your business plan if you want to secure funding for expansion later.

Even if you don’t have everything in place right now, start writing your business outline and fill out the rest as it comes together.

Purchase Needed Equipment

You’ll need a sturdy vehicle for the concrete business but you’ll often be able to find a good deal. Determine the other equipment you’ll need such as tools, supplies, materials and protective equipment. Get everything together before you get started so you don’t delay any projects you secure.

Source Your Materials

As your projects get bigger, you may need to do more than grab a bag of cement and get after it. Determine where you’re going to source your materials from so you’re able to streamline your processes as much as possible.

Secure Funding

Now that your business is up and running, you likely need more equipment or money to hire more employees for expansion. There are many options available when you want to secure funding.

You may wish to seek out angel investors or you might go the more traditional route and go to the bank for a small business loan. This is the part of the process where your business plan comes into play. You’ll also want to show proof of your cash flow and how you plan on keeping your business on the right path.

Market Your Business

Now that your business is up and running, you need to put a plan in place to market your business and keep it growing. Whether you’re going to market your business online or offline, you should either learn the best practices yourself or hire a firm to help you.

Up Your Business Knowledge

Now that you know how to start a concrete business, why not learn more about business growth? Learn how to make your business successful through the resources on our site. Navigate through our website and bookmark your favorite parts of our site to come back for more great reads.