Revamp You Business for Success: 8 Tips for the Small Job Contractor

Working as a contractor provides a lot of flexibility that you won’t find at a 9 to 5. You can often set your own schedule, work as much or as little as you need, and only take on jobs that you enjoy.

But, in a competitive industry, it’s not always easy to make yourself stand out.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we got you covered.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about how to be more successful as a small job contractor.

1. Utilize Social Media

In a world where there are over 2 billion people on Facebook, it may seem fruitless to bother making an account if you don’t have one already. But, social media can be a powerful tool for someone who does contract work.

This works in multiple ways. For one, prospective employers can look you up and use your profile to learn more about who you are as both a professional and as a person.

Secondly, they can also see what kind of work you’ve done in the past and what other people have to say about your performance. This applies to other platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well.

In addition, you can also invest some of your extra cash into ads on Facebook and Instagram and see where it takes you.

While social media may not always get you the job, not having it could cost you the job.

2. Be Accessible

You’re not going to have much like securing a contract if nobody is able to get in touch with you.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of not checking your messages, or even reading them and saying to yourself you’ll respond later (most of us will probably forget).

Responding back and forth to different people can be mentally draining, but it’s part of the process if you want to find good work.

So, does this mean you have to be glued to your phone 24/7? No, but you should be open to having conversations with potential clients throughout most of the day (and even at night).

A good rule of thumb would be to respond to messages as soon as you can during traditional working hours, so anywhere between 8 am and 6 pm. It’s understandable to not respond during the evenings, but depending on the type of work you do, you may need to accommodate your client’s time zone.

The more accessible you make yourself, the more likely it is that the conversation will take you somewhere.

3. Develop a Plan & Get out There

This is crucial advice that applies to any sort of success.

Do professional sports teams head out onto the field and decide on a whim how they’re going to play? Not if they’re looking to win.

The same goes for contractors. You need to set goals for yourself that are challenging yet attainable, but also have a plan to reach them. In fact, your plan to scale the amount of work you do is just as important as developing a proper budget.

So, let’s say you want to work with 30 different clients over the next six months. This means you’ll need about five new clients per month. So, how are you going to do it?

If you sit around and wait for people to come to you, you’ll often fall short of the goals you want to reach (especially as a small contractor).

By having an actionable plan (this could be anything from emailing 50 prospective clients per day to running ads for your business), your phone is sure to start ringing with inquiries.

4. Maintain a Good Reputation

When was the last time you bought a product on Amazon that had an overall rating of 1 star? The answer is likely never.

First impressions can mean the difference between making a sale and being blacklisted. This is especially true when it comes to hiring contractors. If people can Google you and see that you’ve had poor reviews in the past, you won’t be very likely to get their business.

Perth Renovations is a great example of a company that prioritizes their reputation. You can view some of their past projects here.

As previously mentioned, negative reviews can be a death sentence for your business. Rather than try to correct bad reviews, however, it’s easier to prevent them in the first place. You can do this by making sure you always…

5. Put Your Clients First

This is self-explanatory in every way.

Feeling extra tired today? Your clients come first. Haven’t responded to an email yet? You can take the extra 10 minutes.

Does someone need multiple changes or follow-ups after a job? That’s what you’re here for.

Your clients are the only ones who can get you to where you want to be. They’re the ones who pay you, tell their friends about your services, and also leave positive reviews so that others can see you’re a reliable professional.

But, you won’t get very far if you treat your clients like they’re an afterthought rather than a priority.

That being said, it’s also important to make sure you don’t juggle too many clients simultaneously. Each person you’re currently working for should feel like they’re the only one you’re working for.

Finding Success as a Small Job Contractor Can Seem Difficult

But it doesn’t have to be.

With the above information in mind, you’ll be well on your way to becoming a small job contractor that brings in big profits.

