Planning out Excavation Work? Here’s What to Know Before You Start

There are more than 5.6 million commercial buildings in the United States alone. And that number will grow with new businesses opening their doors every day.

Before new buildings get built, you need to get the land ready for construction. That’s where excavation work can help. But there’s more to the process than hiring an experienced crew.

You need to get the property ready before work starts. So, what do you need to do?

Here are the most important things to take care of before the crew arrives.

Know Where the Gas and Utility Lines Are

Before starting any excavation project, you need to check with your utility provider. Gas lines, water lines, and even electrical equipment sit a few feet beneath the topsoil.

When you excavate without knowing where those lines are, you put the crew at risk for injury. Further, you risk interrupting service to other buildings in the area. This could result in costly damage that you’ll have to pay for.

Take the time to contact your local utility providers before the excavation date and mark out the location of the lines. This helps the crew get the job done right as fast as possible. And more importantly, it helps you stay on budget.

Decide Which Trees You Plan to Keep

Before you schedule an appointment with a professional, you need to think about your landscaping.

Are there trees or shrubs you want to keep? Make a note of it. Wrap a colored ribbon around the trunks or tie it on low-hanging limbs.

Once the crew arrives, point those trees out. Otherwise, they could get cleared away with the rest of the debris.

Mark Out the Boundary Lines of the Property

Excavation work should always happen on your property and your property alone. If you end up running into the neighbor’s land, even accidentally, you’re liable for the damages.

Check your property boundaries before work begins and share the information with the excavation crew. If you’re not sure where the boundaries are, contact the county to see if they have records.

Think About the Views You Want

Most property owners use excavation methods to provide a level and clear site for another project. So, think about the project you’re preparing for.

How will you use the space? What features do you want? And where do you want people using the space to focus their attention?

Remember, the excavation team can help you set the site up for stellar views. But you need to explain what you’re looking for and where you want the final project to sit.

Excavation Work Requires Preparation

Before any excavation work can happen on your property, make sure you’re ready. Use this checklist to make sure everything is in place before the crew arrives. And if you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out for help.

Remember, the excavation crew knows what they’re doing and they can adjust their techniques to fit your needs and your vision.

