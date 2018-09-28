How to Start a Roofing Business: The Essential Checklist to Follow

There’s a lot to prepare when starting a roofing business. This checklist will cover the basics. Here’s how to start a roofing business.

Sales for private roofing contractors increased by 6.3% this year.

Roofing can be a lucrative business, but it comes with its own unique challenges. According to The National Roofing Contractors Association, roofing contractors could be doing 10% to 20% more work if they could fill in vacant positions. If you start a roofing business, you’ll be filling in positions and making a lucrative income.

However, before you do that, you’ll need to complete this checklist first. Take a look!

How to Start a Roofing Business: Experience and Knowledge

Before starting a roofing company, you must have experience with roofing. Optimally, you’ll have at least 3 years of experience before starting a roofing business of your own.

You should possess knowledge about how the roofing industry works. You’ll also need to know about various products and how to use them.

What if you know a lot about roofing, but don’t have much business sense? Partner up with someone who has that business sense.

Be an Entrepreneur

In order to start a roofing business, you must be an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is someone who organizes/operates a business. Doing this takes a lot of self-discipline and skill.

A good entrepreneur possesses qualities like persistence and determination. Your business might not be booming at first, especially if your business is seasonal. Be patient and believe in yourself.

You’ll need to network like a pro. In the roofing industry, most business comes from word of mouth customer referrals.

Entrepreneurs are also risk-takers. Be willing to take a lot of risks in the roofing business. This includes financial risks.

Speaking of finances, take a look at the next category.

Start-Up Capital

You don’t need to be rich to start a roofing business, but you do need some money to start with.

You’ll need to invest in certain tools. The basics include a ladder, truck, handheld tools, safety equipment, nail gun, wheelbarrow, business cards, and a website, but you’ll need more than that.

You’ll also have to hire employees or make contracts. Don’t rush into hiring someone. At the same time, get rid of problematic employees/contractors quickly.

Remember: It’s hard filling positions in the roofing world.

Advertising will take up a decent portion of your costs. Make sure you advertise locally.

Insurance

Each state has different insurance requirements for roofing companies. Know your state’s laws regarding insurance and strictly abide by them.

Also, look into General Liability Insurance, Injuries to Sub Contractor Liability Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation Insurance.

Make Your Business Official

Get the licenses and permits you need to officialize your business. The permits and licenses you’ll need vary depending on your city and state.

First off, you’ll need a local business permit. You can get 1 from the town/city hall.

Inspections are an important part of the roofing world. You’ll require zoning and planning as well as safety inspections. Don’t skimp on these areas or it could cost you your business.

You might also need a State Contracting License. The licensing process usually includes having years of specialized training and proof of skills.

Put a Roof Over Your Head with Your Roofing Business

Around 50 roofers die each year on the job. It’s important to cover all your bases when learning how to start a roofing business. Roofing is serious business.

Three-fourths of all fatalities in the roofing industry are caused by falls. Always make safety a priority when doing business.

Invest in yourself and discover more about small business. It’ll change your life.