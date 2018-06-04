Home Improvement: The Pros and Cons of TPO Roofing

When you need to do roof repairs, you’re going to come across many options. To help you make the best choice for your home, here are the pros and cons of TPO roofing and how it compares to PVC roofing.

With 7 basic types of roofing and hundreds of variations within those, it can be hard to know which is right for you.

One popular way to cover your home is TPO roofing, but before you can know if it’s right for you, you need to look at some of the pros and cons.

Keep reading to find out more about this type of roofing.

What Is TPO Roofing?

Before we get into the pros and cons, let’s take a quick look at exactly what TPO roofing is. The simple definition of TPO roofing is that it’s a triple-layer, single-ply roofing material made of thermoplastic polyolefin membrane.

The three layers of each sheet work together to create a great roofing material that many people have already had installed on their home or business.

Benefits of TPO Roofing

Here are some of the reasons people choose this roofing material:

Inexpensive

TPO roofing cost is relatively low, especially when compared to clay or slate tiles. Their affordability alone is what drives many people to choose this roofing material.

Part of what makes them inexpensive is that they’re easy to install, which helps lower the labor cost of installation. It also allows them to be installed quickly.

Long-Lasting

On top of being inexpensive, TPO roofing will also last for a number of years. On average, this type of roof will last from 15 – 20 years.

Versatile

The variety of colors and styles that this roofing material comes in allows it to work for nearly any situation, whether it’s a private home or a business. You can easily find the perfect roofing color and style that works for you.

Energy Efficient

This attribute allows the home or business owner to save money on energy bills for years to come. They work especially well to repel heat which helps keep your home cooler in the summer and lets the AC unit take a break.

In fact, some color options exceed the ENERGY STAR guidelines, ensuring that you can rest easy knowing that your roofing is helping you save money.

Disadvantages of TPO Roofing

Here are some of the potential drawbacks of this type of roofing material:

Untested Longevity

Because TPO roofing is relatively new, there’s no guarantee it will last as long as the manufacturer claims it will. However, as manufacturers are continually working to create a better formula, it’s likely this material will start to last longer and longer.

Can’t Handle Excessive Heat

While those in northern states are likely fine, those in southern regions may not be able to have this type of roofing installed. TPO roofing is only designed to work up to 160 degrees, so areas that have excessive heat and sun will see a rapid decline in longevity.

Is TPO Roofing Worth It?

As you can see, TPO roofing may be the perfect fit for your home or business. As long as you live in an area where you don’t get too much heat, you should have no problem enjoying this type of roofing.

