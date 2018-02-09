Granite vs Quartz: Which is Right for Your Kitchen?

Are you having trouble deciding between granite vs quartz countertops? Is one better than the other? Read on to find out which is right for you.</h4>

>

The average kitchen remodeling job costs between $12,691 and $33,234. That’s not exactly chump change. Make sure you choose something you’ll be happy with for a long time.

That’s especially true for your countertops. You’ll use and view your countertops every single day. However, it can be a tough choice to make when you’re choosing granite vs quartz.

Both offer a wide variety of unique colors and patterns. And both are made from durable materials.

To help you make this important decision, we’re sharing both the benefits and drawbacks of granite and quartz.

Appearance

When it comes to granite vs quartz there will be a difference in how each type looks to you. However, those differences are a matter of personal preference.

Granite provides a natural and unique look to your kitchen. Every slab is literally one-of-a-kind.

However, quartz offers a wider variety of patterns and colors to choose from. That includes patterns with little or no design if you’re looking for a cleaner look and feel.

To see whether granite or quartz will look better in your kitchen, click here for more info.

Making a Natural Choice

When you’re comparing granite vs quartz, you’ll find granite is more natural. Granite is made of quartz and total feldspar. It’s sliced from a quarry and then given a smooth finish.

Quartz, on the other hand, is 90% natural. It’s made from natural quartz and mixed together with polymer resins and color pigments.

For people focused on making less of an impact on the environment, it should be noted that quartz uses waste materials. Granite is always a newly sourced material.

You’ll be able to find granite available in wider slabs. For those who have large kitchens with many angles, it’s possible that one large slab of granite will work perfectly for your needs.

Durability

You really can’t make a bad choice when debating whether granite vs quartz is more durable. Granite is known for resisting cracks. It’s considered the most durable natural countertop material available.

However, as quartz is a manmade material, it’s actually slightly higher on the hardness scale and more resistant to damage. It’s also resistant to moisture.

Granite is not as resistant. Don’t leave wet stains around on granite for too long.

However, if you’re looking to install either material outdoors, choose granite. The sun and other elements won’t damage this natural stone. The same isn’t true for quartz. It will become discolored if installed outdoors.

Granite also stands the test of time in terms of universal appeal. However, both are considered bonuses if you plan to sell your home.

Maintenance and Repairs

When it comes to choosing whether granite vs quartz will require less maintenance and repairs, they are again both good choices for countertops.

But if you choose granite, you will have to invest in getting the countertops re-sealed. This will have to be done annually with a color-matching epoxy or resin.

Resealing isn’t difficult. You can find epoxy and resins at your local home improvement store. However, if you find any cracks larger than an ice cube, contact a professional to have them do the repair for you.

Quartz is a non porous material. It allows your countertop to repel items like coffee and food coloring without needing additional sealing. For extremely busy people, quartz could be a better use of your productive time.

However, if your quartz is damaged, it’s much more difficult to repair. Quartz also doesn’t agree with certain chemicals found in cleaning materials. Check your manufacturer’s cleaning and maintenance guide before you use a particular product.

If repairs are needed with quartz, no matter the size, it’s always best to let a professional handle the job.

Installation and Costs

Sometimes, the deciding factor when choosing granite vs quartz is based solely on which one offers more bang for your buck. Either choice should include hiring a professional to do the installation work.

Both granite and quartz are extremely heavy. They’re difficult to handle. Holes need to be cut out to make room for the sink. It’s not an easy task so leave it to the professionals.

As for pricing, both are sourced overseas and then shipped in containers. As a result, both their prices are dependant on the price of gas. Right now the price of granite is slightly lower than quartz.

Slabs of granite start around $60 per square foot. Entry-level granite prices run between $35 and $55 per square foot. Quartz tends to cost anywhere from $67 to $93 per square foot, including installation.

However, over time, the reduced maintenance expenses that quartz offers could be enough to offset the price difference. It should also be noted that if your countertop is small enough, you might be able to purchase slab remnants which can help you save big money.

Granite Vs Quartz and Radon

There has been some concern about the gas radon being found in countertops. Radon is a radioactive gas. Radon can be found in both quartz and granite. It’s also been linked to cancer.

There’s also a good chance both have other radioactive elements like uranium, thorium and their radioactive decay products. How much you’ll find depends. Concentrations can vary within the same slab.

If any of these elements are present, they will decay into radon. Radon is a colorless, odorless radioactive gas. Radon can even be released from materials over the lifetime of use but is normally diluted by ventilation.

Before you begin to panic, the EPA has concluded that it is, “It is extremely unlikely that radiation from granite countertops would increase annual radiation doses above normal, natural background levels.”

Make an Informed Decision

Whether it’s granite vs quartz or any other decision in your life, before you choose, educate yourself on the topic first. We’re committed to helping small business owners learn how to make the most out of their day.

Whether that’s learning about entrepreneurship or even which countertops are best, making an informed decision means you make the right choice the first time. To make sure you’re always in the know, subscribe to our newsletter.