Different Types of Paved Roads and Surfaces: Which One Should You Choose?

It’s that time of the year. You’re ready to get started with your new pavement project.

Paved roads can cost thousands of dollars. When you are spending this kind of money, you don’t want to make a mistake.

You don’t want to go into this project blind. We created this post to help you learn about the different pavement types so you can pick the right one for your project.

Keep reading to learn about the different types of pavement you can choose for your new project.

1. Asphalt

Asphalt is one of the most popular, cost-effective paved roadway available. The most common asphalt type is known as hot mix asphalt.

Asphalt is also primarily made up of recycled materials. For someone who is environmentally concerned, this is a great option since you will not be wasting resources.

There are concerns about cracking with asphalt under bad weather, so you need to take care to prevent this. Other than that, asphalt will last a long time and give you a lot of value for your money.

2. Poured Concrete

Poured concrete is a popular type of pavement because it is low maintenance once it is complete. They can be shaped to fit many different may different driveway and walkway patterns. The biggest downside here is the cost compared to asphalt and other alternatives.

Even though you do have less maintenance, if something does happen which damages your pavement, it will cost more to fix with concrete.

3. Stamped Concrete

If you want to use concrete but want a unique look then stamped concrete is a consideration. You still utilize concrete, but press molds into the concrete when poured to give the impression of different materials.

It does require more effort to maintain than regular concrete. Every few years you will need to have it sealed to preserve the color and texture.

4. Chip Sealed

Chip sealed has become an excellent option for those people who are on a budget for their pavement project.

It starts with a gravel base and then has hot tar poured over the gravel. Once this is complete, stones are poured over everything and rolled over to make everything smooth.

5. Exposed Aggregate

Exposed aggregate is becoming popular because of the unique look you can add to your pavement. It is a mix of types of concrete and other materials, so the finish will be a mixture of everything that is mixed into it.

There is a downside to this method. An exposed aggregate pavement does require more maintenance.

It needs to be hosed down regularly to maintain appearance, and you can’t use a power washer because pebbles can become dislodged and ruin the presentation.

A commercial paving company is a great choice to help you get this done correctly.

Paved Roads: Get Your New Project Started

Take some time to figure out your budget and preferences. Now that you know about the paved roads that are available you are ready to pick what you want and get started.

If you are planning on using a contractor, then make sure you do your research to make sure they know what they are doing. You can use find this information on the contractor’s websites to compare and make your choice.

Do you have any other construction projects? Make sure you read our construction articles for ideas that can help!