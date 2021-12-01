Business Equipment: How To Choose Between Different Types of Cranes



In 2021, new commercial construction projects were up more than 10% over the previous year. Business is booming, and construction companies are feeling the pressure. If you’re planning a new build, you need to plan your business machinery ahead of time, as so much demand is putting a strain on most construction suppliers. And since commercial buildings are getting bigger and bigger every year, larger equipment is needed to complete projects. Wondering what the different types of cranes you’re going to need to complete your project? There are dozens of variations, each with its specific use cases. Since you’re going to need to order or rent one well in advance, it pays to start your research now. Keep reading to learn about the main types of cranes used on job sites today, to help start preparing now. Factors To Consider When Choosing a Crane When buying a crane, the type you need will depend on your specific application. Some cranes are designed for permanent installation inside a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Facilities use these to automate repetitive tasks or take care of heavy lifting within a workflow. Most cranes, however, are temporary and semi-portable. They’re used in the construction of new facilities and are removable once the project is complete. The height of your final project will determine how big of a crane you need. The terrain that your crane will need to operate will also play a role, as smaller cranes typically need paved or groomed roads, while all-terrain cranes can handle any type of rough surface. The load capacity will also be a huge factor. How heavy are the materials you’re going to need to lift, and how high up do they need to go? Also, consider what features you need for the specific application. Do you need a crane with a telescoping arm, that can easily adjust its height and length? Or is a fixed-height crane sufficient? Do you need a crane with knuckles, that can move up, down, left, and right as needed? Or will a crane that can rotate suffice? Many jobs will need multiple different cranes at some point or another. But either way, you’ll need to think to throw a project in its entirety to decide which type(s) of crane will prove most useful on your site. Different Types of Cranes So what are the different types of rigging equipment you can buy or rent today? Here are some of the most common variations. Truck Cranes These are small, simple cranes mounted to the back of a heavy-duty pickup truck. These are the types of cranes commonly seen on the side of the road, working on powerlines. When the crane folds down onto the truck bed, these vehicles can navigate any road or highway with ease and can get into tight spots that other cranes won’t be able to reach. These cranes are fast and easy to deploy, making them a great option for short-term projects, or even single tasks. Renting them by the day is easy to do. When you extend the crane and carry a load, the truck itself will be unable to move, as it’s a lightweight vehicle. So the movement of large objects is quite limited with truck cranes. Crawler Cranes Crawler cranes are the heavy-duty version of the truck crane. These are installed on tractor-type vehicles with crawler tracks, like the kind you see on military tanks. Crawler cranes can move around with ease while carrying a load, as the weight is properly distributed, thanks to its large profile. But these cranes can’t operate on public roads. They’re too slow, anyway. They need to be disassembled and transported on flatbed trucks to the job site, where they are reassembled before use. Standard cranes will need smaller cranes to help assemble the larger crane. But modern crawler cranes are designed to assemble themselves, piece by piece, so separate large equipment isn’t needed. Tower Cranes Head to a big city with constant development, and you’ll see tower cranes dotting the skyline. Cities that have seen nonstop growth in recent years, such as Nashville, have dozens of tower cranes sprawled out across the city as new high rises are going in all the time. Tower cranes have a long, straight tower that supports the weight of the crane. Extending off the top of this tower is the crane arm, which comes in a few variations, such as the hammerhead, with straight jibs. Knuckle Boom Crane Another crane variation is the knuckle boom crane. Rather than a straight or telescoping jib, they have a foldable jib. They contain “knuckles” where the arm folds, just like fingers. They can extend to be long and straight, or adjust at the knuckles to reach varying heights. These are another variation of truck cranes, as they are usually mounted on the back of heavy-duty trucks since the crane can fold down into a compact package. Because the HIAB knuckle boom crane is mounted to a truck, it doesn’t require as many certifications from the city and is much easier to deploy at different sites on a regular basis. Knuckle boom cranes are used in almost every industry, so there’s a good chance you’re going to need them once at some point. Overhead Cranes Overhead cranes are usually permanent cranes installed inside or outside a manufacturing facility. They’re also common in facilities that construct large equipment, like boats, planes, or trains. From the ground, these cranes look kind of like tunnels. They have supporting legs on either side, with a main beam running across the top. This beam acts as a bridge where the crane can move back and forth. Floating Crane If you ever need to perform construction or repairs from the water, such as working on docks or bridges, you’ll benefit from a floating crane. They can utilize any type of crane. The main difference is that they are mounted to a flat, heavy-duty vessel. Choosing the Right Crane for Your Jobsite There are tons of different types of cranes available. They are used in tons of industries and are some of the most valuable pieces of equipment in the construction industry. If you're managing a job, you'll probably need to use multiple different cranes for different purposes. In order to choose a crane, you'll need to consider your project from start to finish, thinking about everything from load capacity to terrain type, how tall a crane needs to be, and more.




