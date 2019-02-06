Build Your Business: 10 Contractor Advertising Tips to Get More Clients

Each year, contractors are responsible for the building and upkeep of over $1.3 trillion worth of structures.

Construction is one thing, but when it comes to marketing their services, many contractors struggle.

If you’re looking for a better way to attract more clients, keep reading.

Here are 10 tips to help you take your contractor advertising game to the next level.

1. Maintain Current Customer Relationships

Desiring the acquisition of new customers is understandable. But make sure you’re not leaving your current clients in the dust during your search.

Customer relations is an important part of contractor marketing, so be sure to keep up with your current client base.

Every few months, check in and ask what they need and how you can help.

2. Build or Revamp Your Website

Do you have a website? If not, you’re making a huge mistake. 82% of customers use local searches to find businesses.

It’s time to build your web presence starting with a great website.

Think of your site as your digital headquarters.

Include all of the materials a new customer would need, such as your business location, hours, and a brief synopsis of who you are and what your business is about.

3. Join Social Media

A website is a great start to your sales funnel, but it shouldn’t be your only source.

There are billions of social media users across the globe, so finding your audience should be a cinch.

Create a page and interact with customers as often as possible.

4. Partner with Professional Associations

Joining a professional organization is a great way mingle with your peers, who can provide advice for coming up with contractor ads, help you market your services, and more.

Here’s a list of professional contracting organizations you can check out.

5. Team up with Local Businesses

Local business owners love to look out for other local business owners.

Go around to small businesses in your area and discuss ways you can partner with one another in a mutually beneficial way.

6. Show Off Your Great Work

Don’t be afraid to brag about your great work! But when you do, show, don’t tell.

A picture is worth 1,000 words. So once you’re finished with a job, snap some photos of the finished project and put them on Instagram or your website so you can wow new clients.

Patios USA is a great example. They use high-quality images to let their products speak for themselves.

7. Learn Basic SEO

SEO is the determining factor in your website’s ranking.

Learning common practices, such as keyword planning, link building, and how to use metadata can prove invaluable.

Read up on the basics of SEO and watch your site’s ranking soar.

8. Keep Advertising Local

Most of your business will come from a local source. Therefore, it makes sense that you’d want to market toward a primarily local audience.

As you start to focus on contractor marketing, keep it local by focusing your content on local matters and using local keywords.

9. Find Your Niche

Switching your target audience is a fantastic way to reduce competition.

Don’t be afraid to start targeting niches. If you work on homes, for instance, start marketing specific services.

10. Ask For Reviews

Showing and telling your customers about your wonderful work is great. But nothing matters to new clients more than your customers’ opinions.

Encourage satisfied clients to fill out and post reviews online. Be sure to follow-up and respond if necessary.

Build Your Ladder to Success with These Contractor Advertising Tips

When looking for new clients, be sure to utilize these contractor advertising tips.

On their own, each tip is helpful, but when used in conjunction, you’ll have loads of new clients in no time.

Be sure to check out our guide on what customers expect from their roofing contractors to further refine your marketing strategy.