7 Top Tips for Developing a Construction Marketing Plan in 2018

Tips for Developing a Construction Marketing Plan

Need help with content planning? How does your social media stack up? Discover how to develop a killer construction marketing plan and crush your competition.

Laying a strong foundation for your digital marketing strategy is not the same as installing a new roof or expanding the rooms in a home. On the contrary, this part of your construction business is all about research, data, and creative thinking.

Sure, you use these tools to think of and execute your construction ideas. But, it’s a whole other situation when you’re sitting in front of a computer and trying to understand your construction marketing performance.

Luckily, you don’t have to do it all on your own.

We’ve gathered some of the best tips and tricks out there to take your marketing efforts to the next level. Here are seven tips you need to try right now.

1. Establish a Clear Set of Marketing Goals

Just like you wouldn’t build a building without the blueprints, you need a set of objectives for your construction marketing strategy. These will guide everything you do and help you track your progress.

Ask yourself – do you want to get more new clients going through your sales funnel? Are you looking for repeat business or expansion opportunities in new markets?

Define what it is you want to accomplish in your business this year. Then, break it down into quarters and align your marketing efforts with your goals.

2. Know Your Target

Whatever your construction marketing is for, at the end of the day, it’s all about reaching your audience. If you aren’t making connections with your target market, you’re wasting your time.

But, do you know who your target really is?

Define this buyer as much as possible. This goes deeper than people who need residential versus commercial construction, and high-end repairs versus more accessible, low-rate services.

Think about the buying habits of your target as a whole.

Consider their gender, age range, and amount of money they’re willing to spend on construction. Honing in on such details makes your construction marketing strategy significantly more effective.

3. Understand the Area in Which You Operate

To get the best idea of your target audience, you have to know where they live. If you are local to one area, this should be simple. But, if your construction business operates in more than one city, be sure to do this step for all of your locations.

Some cities will be more receptive to social media marketing and other digital efforts. Others will rely a bit on print media like local magazines and billboards.

Think about everything from how pet-friendly a certain area is to the average value of a home (or office building, depending on your construction focus).

These details paint a picture of the community as a whole. They help you find new opportunities for your construction marketing, that you may not have thought of before.

4. Hire a Web Designer

Whether you operate in a small town or a big city, you need a website. A website is a digital home for your construction company. It is where potential customers come to find out more about you, and how existing customers reach you.

More so, the right website can transform your digital marketing strategy. This is where a web designer comes in.

A web designer helps you stay on top of current digital trends. He or she makes your website engaging, informative, and easy to navigate. They know where to place all of your information, how to create successful opt-in forms and more.

Additionally, a web designer ensures your website is mobile-friendly.

With more and more people turning to mobile search in recent years, this is crucial. Having a mobile-responsive website can boost your SEO efforts and get you in front of more people in your audience.

5. Make Use of Testimonials

Testimonials are another major component of construction marketing. Having testimonials on your website tells customers you are the real deal.

This is their inside scoop on what it means to work with you – from how well your company delivers to the ease of communication and billing. Such details are things customers care about, often to the point of choosing your construction company over another.

Plus, the more testimonials you have, the more content you can work with! Testimonials expand your digital reach in many ways.

For starters, they provide organic, user-made content to use on your website. These will often be written with a few keywords, which makes testimonials even more valuable as web copy.

Testimonials can also help boost your Google My Business ranking. The more people that review your construction site, the more Google bots can tell if you run a legitimate website. The better quality reviews you get, the higher your rank becomes.

6. Engage with Your Audience

Testimonials are gained by customers engaging with you. But, you also have to go above and beyond to engage with them online.

Construction marketing starts the conversation and sees it through to the end. This means you should reply to testimonials you get on social media – especially the negative ones. Try to fix a bad situation whenever you can.

For the most part, though, you’ll be engaged in positive online interactions. Give loyal users a follow back on your social media. Like, share, comment, and tag other accounts, too.

Such online activity keeps you relevant in the minds of users. It also helps foster strong, trustworthy relationships.

7. Get Creative and Diversify Your Offerings

There are many different marketing trends that come and go every day. It is your job to stay on top of them.

This doesn’t mean you have to try every trick in the book. But, it does mean you have to actively update your construction marketing efforts as the right opportunities arise.

Watch the algorithm updates and trends that affect your social media channels. Check for Google updates, too, as these will play a big role in your search performance.

Don’t be afraid to try new things. Go live on your Instagram or Facebook more often, do some A/B testing for your website, maybe even open a blog page for your construction business.

All of these things can further develop your marketing strategy and make it a big success. They help users learn more about who you are and what you do, all while setting you apart as an authoritative voice in your industry.

Take Your Construction Marketing Performance to New Heights

Whatever marketing tools you choose to implement, always remember that it is an ongoing process. You can’t just develop a website and never touch it again, or go weeks without posting on social media.

Creating a digital presence is all about having a constant flow of relevant, engaging content. For more advice on developing an awesome marketing strategy, click here.