7 Reasons You Must Have A Contractor Website

Every business needs a website, even if it’s a business of one person : you. Read here to learn 7 reasons you must have a contractor website.

Are you considering building a website for your contractor business, but aren’t quite sure whether or not all of that work will be worth it?

Do you feel like you’re consistently losing out on business to your competitors, even though you know you provide better service than they do?

Has your phone line gone dead recently, and you’re concerned about whether or not you’ll be able to stay in business?

If so, you need to keep reading this post.

In it, we’ll go over just a few of the many reasons why it’s absolutely essential that you start building a contractor website for your business.

1. It Streamlines Communication

In today’s world, roughly 25% of people feel that they should get a response within ten minutes after posing a question to a brand or company online.

However, if you’re only available through your phone lines during normal business hours, your customers won’t be able to get the kind of service they expect.

Without a website, you’re pretty much guaranteed to miss out on a large number of business opportunities. With a website, however, you can begin each day by answering client questions, scheduling in-home estimates, and speaking with your customers to find out the kinds of materials they need.

The minute that potential customers have a question, they can pose it on your website.

Of course, especially if you’re a business of one, you won’t be able to answer questions as quickly as you’d like.

The solution?

Install an instant messaging system that provides automatic answers to the most common questions and concerns.

That way, customers can learn what they need and even schedule an appointment, all while you’re out on a job — or in bed asleep after a long day!

2. You’ll Connect With Your Local Market

As a contractor, the reality is that most people aren’t going to call and ask for your services if they live four states away.

Instead, your most important clients and leads will be within your specific service area.

But without a website, you’re essentially handing over jobs to your direct competition.

Having a website allows you to connect with your local market by showing up in their search engine results.

In fact, about half of all mobile searches within a local market lead to a store visit or other form of outreach within 24 hours.

So, how can your website help you to boost your local appeal?

Start by including location-based keywords into your content. For example, instead of choosing a keyword like “roofing company” try “roofing company near me” or “top roofers Charlotte NC.”

When you put a location in your keyword, you’re more likely to show up in local search results.

3. You’ll Be Indexed By Search Engines

You can’t exactly show up in search engine results without a contractor website.

Today, over 90% of Internet use begins with an entry into a search engine.

So, while people may be directed to your website by a social media post or through word of mouth, the way to see real traffic is by getting as many pages of your website as possible indexed.

In order to increase the number of website pages that can be indexed by search engines like Google, we suggest starting a blog. You can also make more specific internal pages relating to individual products.

For an example, see the wrought iron door product page on No Problem Custom Doors’s website.

Not only is the page filled with clear, beautiful images of the door options, the descriptions also contain plenty of keywords. Go on their site and check it out!

4. You Can Show Off Customer Testimonials

Another reason why it’s so important to have a contractor website?

Because it gives you a place to display those glowing reviews from your past customers!

In today’s world, people value what others are saying online about a company just as much, if not more, than the advice that they get from friends and family.

If you want to prove you’re a contractor worth working with, then you need a chance to display your customer testimonials online.

In addition to putting them on your website, we also suggest signing up with other online review platforms like Google My Business, Yelp, and Angie’s List. Remember, if you don’t claim your listings on these platforms, your competitors can do it for you!

5. Visitors Will Learn About Your Services

Above all, having a contractor website gives site visitors the chance to learn more about the specific kinds of services you have to offer.

They can also get a better feel for your experience level and any specializations that you have.

This saves you serious time, as there’s nothing worse than spending an hour on the phone with someone who doesn’t actually need any of the services you have to offer.

Plus, you can also help consumers to learn more about you as a person, and what sets your services apart from the competition, on your “About” page.

Ready To Build Your Contractor Website?

No matter which kinds of services you provide, we hope that this post has taught you about the importance of using your contractor website to better advertise them.

Your website is the foundation of your overall digital marketing strategy, and you’ll also need to consider things like site speed, design, navigation, and much more.

We know that all of this can get complicated very quickly.

We’re here to help.

Spend some time on our website to access invaluable tips and tricks about all things digital marketing, and start growing your small business today.