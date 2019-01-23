7 Internet Marketing Tips for Home Improvement Companies

Americans were estimated to spend $340 billion to remodel, redecorate, and renovate their homes in 2018. That number is only expected to go up in 2019.

As you can see, now is the perfect time for home improvement companies to find new clients and take on exciting projects. But you can only do that if you can reach the right potential customers.

The right internet marketing strategy can be what you need to bring in people. If you aren’t a marketing wiz, don’t worry. We’re going to teach you everything you need to do to start a successful campaign.

Seven Marketing Tips For Home Improvement Companies

There are tons of ways for home improvement companies to expand their business. Local ads, trade shows, and strategic partnerships can do wonders for businesses.

Traditional marketing techniques can be helpful, but if you want to take business growth in your own hands, you’re going to need a strong marketing plan.

You don’t need to be an expert to get noticed online. We’re going give you tips on every facet of internet marketing so you can build something great for your business.

Take A Lot Of Pictures

Regardless of what facet of internet marketing you want to tackle first, you’re going to need some pictures and video to get started.

Did you know that 81% of people just skim the content they read online? If you want to grab people’s attention and demonstrate your expertise, make sure you have professional level photos of your work.

Home improvement companies will naturally have a lot of opportunities to take pictures. A video of your crew at work and some before and after shots of homes could be what you need to close important contracts.

Pictures and videos show people the kind of work you do and can give valuable insight into your process. They can also be used for blogs, social media, websites, and online ads.

Monitor and Showcase Reviews

If you aren’t on review sites like Yelp, you need to be. Reviews are very important to small business owners and home improvement companies.

You should be monitoring reviews and paying attention to good and bad ones. Good reviews can be used for marketing, and bad reviews give you the opportunity to repair customer relationships.

You probably have a lot of happy customers you’ve helped throughout the years, and will be creating more as you do business. Market your company and show your expertise by asking them for reviews.

Utilize Contact Us Forms

People in need of home improvement help may find contractors by casting a wide net and contacting whoever they can find online. This is why it’s important to make sure that your website is designed to make it easy for people to contact you.

Some people like to include a contact us button in the header or footer on website pages. Others like to use chatbot pop-ups to engage people and encourage them to ask questions.

Regardless of what you choose, make it easy for people to give you important contact information. A simple submission form with space for a name, phone number, and email address can be enough to capture leads.

Consider using different text than “contact us” to entice visitors. Websites like https://firstplacewindows.com/ use the text “free quote” to encourage people to submit their information

Research Keywords

Keywords are the fuel behind nearly every facet of internet marketing. People use keywords in internet searches to find relevant pages. Once you have a solid keyword strategy, you can really start to market online.

There are plenty of tools you can use to discover and rank keywords, but start off by thinking about phrases people would use to find your business.

Inserting the name of your city, town, county, or state in front of “home improvement company” or just “home improvement” can help you find localized customers.

Also, consider using words that are similar to what you do. Instead of “home improvement”, try variations like “home remodeling” or “home contractors”.

Begin Using Simple SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) can make it easy for people to find your website. A lot of things from site architecture and content can affect how people see your website, so we’re going to focus on some SEO basics to get you started.

First, make sure that your meta descriptions are filled out. These short snippets of text show up underneath website links in search, and they help give people and website crawlers more information about website pages.

Also be sure to insert keywords into appropriate places on the website. Header text and link text are great opportunities to insert keywords.

Think About Content

If you want to plan a successful internet marketing strategy, think about the content you’ll need to promote your business.

You already have a website, but think of other ways it can be used to market content. You can write “case studies” that outline work you did on projects you’re proud of. Blog posts full of how to tips and advice can make great content.

Also be sure to think beyond your website when you’re planning content. Your social media presence shouldn’t be ignored. Popular platforms like Instagram and Facebook can help build your brand.

Utilize PPC

Pay per click (PPC) advertising is one of the most affordable internet advertising tools you can use. You can spend as much as you by setting a budget, and you can easily change ads to measure results.

PPC ads can also help you rank for keywords you’re putting into your content.

When you start off in PPC, test out a few keywords and campaigns before you start putting a lot of money into it. Make sure to make different variants that change images and text to test the success of your campaigns.

Grow Through Internet Marketing

When you have a solid internet marketing plan, anything is possible. We covered a lot in this article, so let’s narrow down the focus onto an important facet of internet marketing: social media.

Plenty of home improvement companies have social media profiles, but that doesn’t mean that they’re using them properly.

When social media is utilized correctly, it can be a valuable tool for businesses. But when it’s used improperly, it could cause more harm than good. Read our guide on social media mistakes to make sure you aren’t making any big ones.