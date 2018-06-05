5 Surprising Facts About Tin Metal Roofing

If you’re considering replacing your roof, there are a variety of materials to choose from. Check out our helpful guide to tin metal roofing and five surprising facts you should know!



Construction companies struggle to find relevant materials in an increasingly eco-conscious world. Figuring out which materials provide the best advantages for the industry, consumers, and the world takes a lot of research.

Fortunately, the home consumer has fewer factors to consider. With oil prices wavering, the global market price for petroleum products is up 16.6%.

Despite the buzz about steel tariffs, tin metal roofing remains the more affordable option. In addition to affordability, metal roofing offers some sometimes surprising advantages.

Let’s go through the top 5 facts you may not have heard of when it comes to metal roofing.

Tin Metal Roofing

Architecture firms and style gurus play only a part in the increasing popularity of metal roofing. Check out these pocket-book impacting and environmentally sound reasons to pick metal roofing.

1. Longevity

Boasting a whopping 50 year lifespan, metal roofs may well be a once in a lifetime cost. Most other roofing material, even the relatively durable asphalt shingles, only last 20 years.

Advances in the fabrication of corrugated metal make the most of resources to create an unmatched product.

2. High Wind Resistance

Galvanized tin roofing provides excellent uplift resistance. This prevents them being pulled up or even significantly loosened by high winds.

Ice and water run off faster. This lowers the elements chances to dislodge the roofing over time. In colder areas galvanized tin provides the best metal roof for residential homes.

3. Layering Materials

Most types of metal roof panels work when installed on top of pre-existing roofing. This saves money in installation form removal of previous materials.

Though this is not the best route, as water vapor build-up can be an issue between the former roof material. For those looking to upgrade a roof for a season on a budget, metal roofing is an option.

Construction companies know that offering a range of prices provides better service.

4. Expansion and Contraction

Thanks to coating technologies and materials, today’s metal roofs are rust proof. Zinc-aluminum blends, in particular, provide excellent protection. Seals can be reapplied externally to reinforce joints and fasteners for added protection.

Loosening of fasteners need no longer be a concern. The new metal roof gauge materials neither expand nor contact enough to cause damage.

5. Energy Efficient

With colors and seals that reflect more light, metal roofing heats and cools less. This means less heat transfer and loos from the house. Coupled with the 50-year lifespan, a metal roof offers an excellent green roofing material.

Better yet, even if you decide to change up to one of the many styles of metal roofing, the old roof can be recycled and/or reused with little loss.

No other roofing material offers as much return on material investment.

