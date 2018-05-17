5 Roofing Marketing Tips to Help You Grow Your Business

If you really want to earn business, then you need to know how to market your business specifically. Here are some roofing marketing tips for you to follow so that you can start earning business today.



How well you market your business can impact its overall success. You need to have a great product or service, of course, but you also need a solid strategy for marketing your business to potential customers.

In the age of the Internet and social media, marketing practices have evolved. If you’re relying solely on print ads or television commercials, you may not be reaching all of the people you could.

You need to talk to people very specifically and directly about your business. As a roofing company, your roofing marketing plan should tell people exactly how you can fulfill their needs or make their life easier.

Below, we’re reviewing five roofing advertising ideas that will help you promote your business. Read on to learn more.

1. Refresh Your Website Design

It’s a safe bet that when a potential customer needs a roofing service, they begin their search online. For that reason, you should think of your website as a roofing advertisement for your business.

Your website needs to do more than just provide people with information about your business. It needs to convince them to hire you in the first place. An updated, user-friendly design is essential for converting potential customers into paying clients. They should be able to navigate your site with ease and find all the information they need.

2. Make Your Content Work for You

In addition to your web design, your web content is a strong tool to help with your online marketing. Each page on your site should feature robust, high-quality content.

The more relevant content you have on your site, the more potential you’ll have for a high SEO ranking. When potential customers do an online search for a roofing company using specific keywords, they’ll be exposed to your website and your business.

3. Manage Your Reputation

The goal of marketing is to share a specific, targeted message with your audience. And while review sites and customer testimonials can do a lot to support that message, they can also derail it.

You may not be able to prevent your company from ever getting a bad review, but you should make responding to negative comments part of your marketing strategy. Engaging with customers and addressing their concerns shows that you’re dedicated to customer service, which is itself a strong marketing message.

4. Take Advantage of Social Media

Social media is a powerful tool for marketing, especially as more users across all demographics sign up for platforms.

As a roofing company, you want your social media presence to be reflective of your values and your business model. Don’t try to do too much to appeal to a specific type of audience. If your voice doesn’t come across as authentic, you may end up losing customer trust instead of gaining it.

G.H. Clark Contractors is a good example of a company that does it right. The use their social media platforms to show off examples of their work and provide customers with real value, and they maintain an authentic brand voice across all platforms.

5. Constantly Reevaluate

The best marketing plan is the one that actually works for your business. No two companies will or should have the same marketing plan, and what works for you one year may not be as successful the next.

Set aside time to thoroughly analyze your marketing efforts, so you are aware of what’s working and giving you the best ROI and what’s falling short. If you can be flexible, you’ll eventually find the specific marketing strategy that works best for you.

Ready to Start Implementing a Roofing Marketing Plan?

The sooner you can start rolling out your roofing marketing plan, the sooner you’ll see new business coming in. Take some time to identify your audience, plan your strategy, and get to work!

For more information on marketing strategies from other businesses who have been there, please join our small business forum.