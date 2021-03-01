3 Tips to Find the Best Commercial Outdoor Lighting for Your Facility



If you don’t want your guest to think they’ve been invited to Dracula’s castle (or something similarly sinister), you’ll want to invest in some commercial outdoor lighting. Not only will it positively affect the way your public space looks, whether it’s intended for a business space or your own backyard, but it’ll also affect your mood and your circadian rhythms. Moreover, it will add a sense of security to the place. If you’re completely unfamiliar with how to pick the right commercial outdoor lighting for your space, no worries. We’ve got you covered. Keep on reading for our critical breakdown of the top three tips on the different types of commercial lighting and how to pick the right one for you. Commercial Outdoor Lighting 101: The Main Types If you’re new to the field, you’re probably unaware that there are a plethora of different commercial outdoor lighting types that are available on the market. Each type comes with its own unique features and better suits specific spaces. Let’s take a look. 1. Wall Packs Sometimes you won’t have the right space to use poles, that’s where wall packs come in and save the day. They are light fixtures that can be easily installed into the wall or any vertical surface, no pole required. It’s great to have them on hand in outdoor places that have a lot of pedestrian movement or even car movement. Moreover, you can pick wall packs that employ shatter-resistant glass, which can protect your precious lights from harsh weather conditions. 2. Floodlights If you’re looking for bright lights and the ability to put some focus on art pieces, then getting floodlights would be the way to go. Generally speaking, floodlights come with an adjustable base, so you can project their beams on a specific object. In addition to bringing out specific architectural features, you can use these lights to brightly illuminate your space for an extra layer of security. These can always come in paired with motion sensors, timers, and photocells. 3. Pole-Mounted Lighting Let’s talk about one of the most tried-and-true types of commercial outdoor lighting, and that is pole-mounted lighting. You’re already familiar with pole lights, since you see them everywhere, from parking lots to green spaces, up to loading docks. Depending on your needs, you can get pole lights with different light distributions, like types III, IV, or V. Furthermore, they come in different color temperatures that can range from 3000K to 5000K, so if you’re worried about bright glares, you can get ones that are on the lower scale, so they would be more suitable for decorative use. Ready to Put the Lights On? We know how overwhelming it can be for first-time buyers to choose the right commercial outdoor lighting for their space. Hopefully, our little list of tips on the different types of outdoor lighting has shed some light (excuse our pun) on the process for you. Just remember that you can always try things out with mockups, and see how you like it in your space. Also, you’ll want to pick the right light power for your place.



