What to Look for in a Home Cleaning Service

If you’re looking for a reputable cleaning service for your home or business, read this article for tips on what to look for in a home cleaning service.



While hiring a home cleaning services used to be somewhat complicated, in today’s world, it couldn’t be simpler.

All too often the stigma of racism and judgment was attached to hiring ”help” around the home, but views on this topic have changed drastically.

With the digital age we live in today, cleaning businesses are flourishing and homeowners are finding more quality time to spend with their loved ones.

The simplicity of finding the ideal cleaning service online has removed the shame and hassle. Nowadays, professional cleaning is literally a click away.

Oh, did we mention it’s also far more affordable than ever? Long-gone are the days where cleaning services were reserved for the wealthy elite.

If you’re interested in hiring a cleaning service for your home, here are few considerations to keep in mind before signing on the dotted line.

What to Consider When Hiring a Home Cleaning Service

Now, we understand the hesitation behind allowing complete strangers into your home to do your dirty dishes.

But in today’s world, most professional cleaning services are required to be certified, verified, and undergo thorough background checks.

However, this is not to say you should hang your hat on the first cleaning company you come across. A little research and consideration is important!

So with this in mind, here are the top things to consider when making your choice on a hire cleaning service:

1. Their Services Should Be Varied

If the cleaning service company you’re considering only offers the basics, it may not be worth your investment.

Different homes and businesses call for a variety of cleaning needs. This may include carpet cleaning, hard floor cleaning, bathroom cleaning, power washing, etc.

Essentially, you want a company that can cover all your bases, without having to fork out copious amounts of money. Their varied services should be part of the package and pricing they offer.

When considering a cleaning services business, look for one which also offers:

Upholstery and carpet cleaning

Hard floor cleaning

Power washing of home exteriors

Interior and exterior window cleaning

Bathroom cleaning

The reason why these services are important is that they’re some of the most time-consuming for any home and business owner.

When you find a cleaning service company that can cater to all your needs because you simply don’t have time, you’ve hit the jackpot.

2. They Must Have a Credible Reputation

For any business, no matter the industry, reputation is everything. And when it comes to a cleaning service, reputation is paramount.

After all, you’re allowing them into your home and trusting them with the handling of your furniture, crockery and other precious goods.

When doing your research or receiving an estimate from a potential cleaning service, don’t shy away from asking for references. A cleaning company with a credible reputation and excellent services will be happy to offer up their references.

Websites such as Yelp are always a great source of information to find both good and bad reviews of local companies in your area.

Another consideration to keep in mind is the number of years they have been in business and the experienced professionals they have to offer.

3. They Must Offer Schedule Flexibility

Any reputable cleaning company will understand that flexibility is incredibly important to homeowners and business owners alike.

As a business owner, you may need a cleaning service to operate out of office hours due to staff distractions or office events. And as a homeowner, you may require cleaning services over the weekend when you schedule is a little less manic.

Either way, they should happily cater to your needs, take your routine into account, and find a way to make it work!

4. Service Representatives Must Look Professional

When looking to hire house cleaning services, company representatives must look the part. This includes wearing a uniform and the appropriate gear for cleaning.

Ultimately, this professional attire helps to drive home the message that they are a reputable company and want to create a lasting impression.

Wearing a company uniform also holds service representatives accountable and helps home and business owners to establish a form of trust.

5. They Must Have Adequate Equipment and Supplies

This is extremely important in terms of professionalism and being able to get the job done to your standards as a customer.

Without adequate cleaning equipment, a decent cleaning job cannot be carried out, no matter how simple it may be.

Along with this, a professional cleaning company should have the knowledge on how to properly clean both household and business items.

They should know the difference between commercial and residential carpet and window cleaning while carrying the best equipment for these jobs.

If you’re unsure about the cleaning company, simply ask them what equipment they use and whether they supply their own cleaning detergents.

Generally, a new start-up may not have acquired all the heavy-duty equipment of a well-established business. So keep this in mind!

6. They Should Offer Free Estimates

Any cleaning company worth its salt will happily offer you a free estimate on cleaning your home or business, as well as a pricing proposal.

They should offer to tour your business or home at no charge, and from there, should be able to offer you a comprehensive quote on the job.

Just make sure that you provide them with a detailed list of all cleaning requirements and tasks. This way, they can factor in extra service fees and specific timings for all tasks to be completed.

7. They Must Have Insurance

Most companies which offer contract services to home and business owners should be covered by some form of insurance.

This is imperative as it shows they are serious about protecting both their employees and clients should an unexpected accident occur.

Don’t be shy to ask whether the company has insurance. If not, this could be a deciding factor for you.

8. They Should Offer a Personalized Experience

There is nothing better than building a rapport with the company you hire to clean your home or business.

By building some form of personal experience this helps you, as a customer, to trust that their business truly cares for your needs.

A company that is personable, friendly, professional and trustworthy is one that will accommodate your requests.

What to Consider Before the Cleaners Arrive

Now that you know how to find the best cleaning service for the job, there are a few other considerations to keep in mind before they arrive.

Make Sure You’re Certain on Where and What You Want Them to Clean

Many cleaning service companies charge by the hour, so you do want them wasting time on unnecessary tasks.

Don’t Forget to Ask What Type of Payment They Accept

Determine what will be the easiest way to pay them before they arrive.

Do You Need to Do Some Tidying up of Your Own Before They Arrive?

This is super important so that they can get right down to business on specific areas which need to be cleaned, without distractions.

Would You Prefer to Stay at Home While They Clean or Give Them Their Space?

For some people, hanging around while waiting for someone to clean your home may feel uncomfortable.

Either way, determine what will be more convenient for both you and the cleaning company and stick with that.

Which Cleaning Tasks Make the Most Sense to Hire Out?

This is fair game. Anything which will help you to become more productive can be considered sensible to add to the cleaning list.

Most commonly, tasks such as window cleaning, bathroom cleaning, floor or carpet steaming and high-pressure washing are on the list.

What Is the Protocol for Tipping?

Many professional cleaning companies will include a gratuity service tip in the overall cost price offered to you on your quote.

If this service tip is not included, it’s customary to tip anywhere from 10-15% according to the Association of Residential Cleaning Services International.

How Safe Are My Valuables If My Home Is Left Unattended?

Most reputable cleaning services would not stake the success and reputation of their business on petty theft.

These businesses also undergo a regular evaluation to ensure professional protocol is adhered to at all times. If you are still uneasy, lock your valuables away in a safe or cupboard.

Stay Up-to-Date with Small Business Brief

Looking for business articles on everything to do with home cleaning services, website design, business marketing and more?

Since our inception in 2004, Small Business Brief has been supplying like-minded business owners with actionable information for small businesses. We pride ourselves in offering an assortment of articles which teach business owners and their employees how to do things.

Additionally, we provide inspirational profiles on entrepreneurs, business owners, business successes, and failures.

Stay up-to-date on all things business with Small Business Brief.