How to Keep Your Home or Office Germ-Free

Germs spread quicker than we can keep up with sometimes but keeping your home and office space clean will give you the best chance of staying healthy. There are lots of things you can do to ensure your space is germ-free.

Take a look at some great tips for cleaning and sanitizing your home and office.

1. Stay Stocked Up

When a bug or virus is present in the office, the last thing you want to find is you’ve run out of cleaning supplies. Keep stocked up on anti-bacterial surface sprays and wipes.

Remind your colleagues to clean their computers, mouses, and phones regularly. It’s also important to clean surfaces you eat on, whether you’re sitting at your desk or in a communal area.

2. Disinfect Floors

Whether at home or at the office, we often tend to forget about the floors. Keeping floors disinfected is just as important as higher surfaces. This is especially true if you have young children or pets at home.

It’s easy for germs to settle on the floor and then make their way to the sofa and other areas via feet or hands. You may want to hire a disinfectant and sanitization service if you know there’s a bug going around.

3. Check Your Ventilation

It has often been suggested that one of the reasons germs quickly spread in an office environment is because of poor air circulation. Being indoors surrounded by artificial heat and air can cause viruses to reach people faster than they normally would.

Have your ventilation system checked for quality. Maximize the airflow in your office and clean out any dirty vents that could be harboring a number of germs.

4. Nooks and Crannies

If your cleaners are doing the bare minimum to keep your office clean, it may be time for a deep clean. Germs hide in all the spots we tend to forget about. Extract dust from the corners of rooms, check underneath desks for cobwebs or fluff and be sure to dust blinds and curtains.

Check behind electrical wires for a build-up of dust too. Not only is this a great place for germs to hide but a build-up of dust can also make it a fire hazard.

5. Wash Your Hands

Whether at home or the office, keeping your hands clean throughout the day is one of the best ways to fight off germs. Always wash your hands before food and drink preparation. Always wash your hands after using the restroom.

It’s also important to wash your hands when you’ve been sat in a communal area or board room.

How to Stay Germ-Free

Although cleaning and sanitizing improve your chances of staying germ-free, it’s also important to keep your distance from anyone you know to be sick. If you’re feeling unwell, stay away from your office and encourage your colleagues to do the same.

