How to Get Clients for a Cleaning Business

Starting a business can be easy—a cleaning business, that is. It starts with knowing how to get clients for a cleaning business.

To discover how to get and keep as many cleaning business clients as possible, read on.

Mr. Clean

So, you want to start a cleaning business. Good for you. A little entrepreneurship never hurt anyone.

Maybe you have an amazing business plan for your new cleaning joint, but one area you’re concerned about is getting cleaning business clients. No worries; it happens to the best of us.

Getting clients starts with great cleaning business marketing. Marketing drives sales.

In 2020, marketing begins and ends online. Your cleaning company should have a strong digital presence on social media. At the very least, it needs to have a website, built with Wix, WordPress, or a more expensive tool.

There’s so much more online than merely a website and social media. For example, there’s Yelp, which you should check often to see if your business has any negative reviews. If so, reply to them to assuage the stated concern(s) about your business.

Also online, there are online job marketplaces like Thumbtack, Handy, and TaskRabbit that match your business with new clients. Give those a try too.

Offline, the good ol’-fashioned real world is still useful, believe it or not.

IRL (in real life), networking makes the dream work. Find other cleaning companies that aren’t direct competitors. They can refer you to their customers, and you can refer them to yours.

There’s more you can do IRL.

You can make yourself look good by providing free cleaning services to a nonprofit. Word will then spread about how charitable your business is.

That brings us to the next point: word of mouth. It’s still as effective as ever. Your customers can refer your business to their neighbors and even post ads on a community bulletin board.

Incentivize referrals by providing discounts to clients who successfully refer your business.

Don’t forget about insurance. If you want large, commercial clients, some of them will mandate that your business is insured. Those clients aside, insurance coverage signals to your customers that you mean business.

Consider buying a combination of policies like commercial auto insurance, janitorial bonds, general liability insurance, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Throughout the whole marketing process, you’ll need to remember that the best approach is not trying to appeal to as many potential clients as possible.

Rather, a better approach is to identify your ideal hypothetical client, and then look for real clients that mostly match your ideal client. You won’t be able to meet the goals and address the problems of every single prospective client out there, but that’s okay.

Clients for Cleaning, American Dreaming

“We all got dreams and we all star reachin’,” as the modern-day poet Drake once said. If your dream is running an all-star cleaning business, then more power to you.

Now that you know how to get clients for a cleaning business, all you have to do is go out there and get ’em. For more handy small business advice, peruse the rest of the Blog.