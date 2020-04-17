How Much Does It Cost to Rent Portable Toilets in 2020?

Are you in the process of putting together plans for a special event?

Renting portable toilets might not be at the top of your to-do list. But it’s going to be very important for you to rent a porta potty—or better yet, multiple porta potties—so that those who attend your event aren’t scrambling to find public restrooms.

It’s also going to be important for you to stick to your budget when looking around at the different portable toilet rentals that are available. The cost to rent a porta potty varies. It can run you anywhere from $100 to more than $4,000 depending on what kind of portable toilet rental you decide to go with.

Here is how much it might cost you to rent some of the most common types of portable toilets for your event.

Basic Non-Flushing Portable Toilet

When you close your eyes and picture a porta potty rental in your head, a basic non-flushing portable toilet is probably going to be the first thing that comes to your mind. This is the type of portable toilet rental that you’ll find sitting on many construction sites and set up at many sporting events.

There is nothing fancy at all about a basic non-flushing portable toilet. It has a toilet, a hand sanitizer dispenser, and maybe a small mirror inside of it (if you’re lucky!). It’s as no-frills as it gets when it comes to portable toilets.

It’s also the most affordable option for those interested in trying to rent a porta potty. You can usually get your hands on one for somewhere between $100 and $250 for a weekend.

Basic non-flushing portable toilets aren’t going to be an ideal choice for fancy events. But they’ll do the trick if you’re looking for porta potties for an outdoor event where people aren’t going to expect much out of portable toilets.

Handicap Accessible Non-Flushing Portable Toilet

If you’re going to rent a bunch of porta potties for an event, you should always make sure that at least one of them is Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant. These portable toilets are large enough for those who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices to get around.

These portable toilets are also great for parents who need to bring their kids to the bathroom. These parents usually won’t be able to fit in a regular non-flushing portable toilet with their kids. But ADA compliant portable toilets will fit them just fine.

In a perfect world, you would be able to bring in nothing but these porta potties to your event. But it’s worth noting that they’re a little more expensive than standard size non-flushing portable toilets. They usually run somewhere from $150 to $250 for a weekend, which might limit how many of them you’re able to rent at one time.

Standard Flushing Portable Toilet

It can be difficult to keep non-flushing portable toilets clean in some cases. Even if they’re only in place for a weekend, they can get dirty quickly since people can’t flush them.

If cleanliness is a major concern for you when renting porta potties, a standard flushing portable toilet might be a better fit for you. These portable toilets will provide people with an opportunity to flush the toilet when they’re finished using it since they have a fresh water supply hooked up to them. Some of them also have fully-functioning sinks inside of them.

But they are, as you might imagine, more expensive than their non-flushing counterparts. They tend to start at around $150 per weekend like handicap accessible non-flushing portable toilets but can cost up to $350 per weekend in many instances.

This might make them a little bit too costly for construction sites or sporting events. But it’ll make them a terrific option for those searching for porta potties for things like weddings and business events.

Deluxe Flushing Portable Toilet

Do you want to make people feel like they’re using a real bathroom when they step inside the portable toilet rentals you’ve brought in for an event?

Then you really can’t go wrong with deluxe flushing portable toilets. They are, in some cases, way nicer than the bathrooms found inside many buildings.

Often times, these portable toilets will have several stalls in them so that at least a few people can use them at once. They’ll also have things like sinks, towel racks, soap dispensers, and more to make people feel like they’re right at home.

But all of these things come at a price. It’s not out of the ordinary for deluxe flushing portable toilets to cost anywhere from $1,000 for a weekend all the way up to $4,500 for top-of-the-line models.

As such, these portable toilet rentals are usually reserved for higher-end weddings and business events. They’re not going to fit into the budget for everyone.

Which of These Portable Toilets Is Right for Your Event?

When you go to rent a porta potty, it’s good to know about the different types of portable toilet rentals. It’s also good to know how much they’re going to cost you at the end of the day.

This will make it easy for you to pick the right portable toilet rental for your event. It’ll also make it easy for you to stay under your budget when picking out a porta potty rental.

Consider each of the options listed here before making a final decision. It’ll give you one less thing to worry about on the day of your special event.

Rent a Porta Potty for Your Event Today Without Blowing Your Budget

Now that you have some idea of how much it’ll cost you to rent a porta potty, go pick one out for your event. Whether you go with a basic portable toilet rental or a more advanced option, you can find what you need in no time.

Just make sure you work with the right portable toilet rental company. They’ll supply you with the porta potties you need and handle the maintenance that comes along with them.

