9 Important Office Deep Cleaning Tips for a Healthy and Safe Work Space



With COVID on the rise in many areas of the United States, it’s more critical than ever to maintain a clean and safe work environment. Employees feel better and have increased productivity when they know they’re working in a clean workplace. But are there extra precautions you can take when you’re considering office deep cleaning? Whether you run a large or small company, there is plenty of deep cleaning advice needed for all offices. If you want to make sure that your office is as clean as can be, follow these deep cleaning tips. 1. Make a List If you’re wondering how to conduct deep cleaning, the best place to being is by making a list. Productivity occurs best when you make a list of everything you need to accomplish. What are the places in your office that you need to prioritize when it comes to deep cleaning? By assigning places to clean on your checklist, you’re not left wondering if anything was missed or left behind. Sometimes you may need to add places and tasks to your checklist and that’s ok. 2. Professional Services If you find that you only have time to do daily cleaning tasks, like empty trash or throw away expired food, you may want to consider professional disinfecting services. While cleaning with soap and water, and wiping down surfaces go a long way in keeping spaces clean, disinfecting will eliminate more contaminants than non-commercial cleaning products. Additionally, you’ll know that you’re leaving the germ-busting in the hands of professionals who know how to properly disinfect the area. Doing so leaves you to concentrate on more important things. 3. Enlist Employees to Engage Leaving all the cleaning to one person is a recipe for disaster. It’s equally important for your employees to help as well, especially if they have their own spaces or workplaces. In fact, there are more bacteria on an office desk than a toilet seat. Create a checklist for them to follow at the end of the day, which may include throwing away trash, wiping down surfaces with sanitizing wipes, or doing a general pick-up in their space. By working together, you can ensure a safe space for that employee and others who may be a part of that space. 4. Empty Trash Sometimes trash bins pile up quickly, especially after an office party or other event. It’s important to take care of trash before it overflows and makes a larger mess. If your trash problem continues, try adding more trash bins around the office. More trash bins allow for trash to be distributed more evenly and reduce the risk of one trashcan overflowing. 5. Bathrooms Bathrooms are never anyone’s favorite cleaning chore, but because of the many hard surface areas of bathrooms, they should be at the top of the list for deep cleaning. If your office is located within a building, many times there is a janitor to tackle the bathrooms on a regular basis. However, if now, you’ll want to designate someone to clean the bathrooms daily. This would include wiping down the hard surfaces with a disinfecting cleaner and mopping the floor. Depending on how many people use the bathroom, this can be done once or twice a day, or on an as-needed basis. 6. Breakroom or Kitchen Employees enjoy congregating in the breakroom or kitchen for lunch and breaks and should be encouraged to keep food particles off work equipment and avoid spills. Breakrooms and kitchens can become quite messy, especially when employees leave trash or old food in the fridge. Designate or assign a rotation for them to clean the kitchen or breakroom every day to keep germs away. Make sure counters, sinks, faucets, tables, and chairs are wiped down with an all-purpose cleaner and throw away old or expired food to avoid mold. 7. Carpets Carpets in the office are a great addition while providing warmth and sound absorption. However, they can harbor plenty of harmful bacteria, dirt, and other debris if they’re not regularly vacuumed. People with allergies or other respiratory problems may experience medical issues if these carpets are not cleaned. Daily vacuuming is essential. A deep carpet clean once or a month or less, depending on office traffic, will ensure that you’re attacking the bacteria and dirt that live deep in the carpet. You can invest in a carpet cleaner for small spaces, or hire a professional carpet company for larger carpeted areas. 8. Dusting Dust is everywhere and nearly impossible to get rid of. Daily dusting needs to occur if you want to keep your office space dust-free. When you dust, begin at the top of desks or workspaces and work downwards. To get more of a deep clean, you can vacuum ceiling corners as well. When the dust falls, you can wipe it away with a disinfecting wipe. 9. Sanitize Small Spaces Larger areas like bathrooms, kitchens, and desks should be prioritized when it comes to office deep cleaning. However, smaller spaces like a door handle or railing often get overlooked. These places should be wiped down with sanitizing wipes at least once or twice a week to reduce the number of bacteria on them. Consider other places to wipe down like light switches, chairs, tables, or even keyboards that may contain bacteria as well. Deep Cleaning Tips for Your Office Healthy office space is a happy office space, and these deep cleaning tips will help you be on your way to a (mostly) germ-free environment. With a little help and planning, you can feel confident that you've done your best in keeping harmful bacteria at bay.




