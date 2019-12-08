Why Is It Important to Use Narrative Structure in Your Presentation?

Presentations are an important part of corporate culture. Over 70% of employees believe presentation skills are critical to their success. And presentation skills are one of the most sought after traits in new hires.

But how can you give compelling presentations?

The best presentations tell a story, so look to restructure your presentation to match a simple narrative structure.

Even boring topics become exciting when you adopt a narrative structure. Keep reading to learn how to incorporate this technique into your presentations.

Why is Narrative Structure Important?

First, what is a narrative structure?

In simple terms, a narrative structure is the way a story is laid out for an audience. Narrative structures are key to our comprehension. In fact, our brains crave the order and structure storytelling provides.

Even boring content can be engaging when you structure your presentations like a story. And the storytelling helps your audience process your presentation more easily.

Getting Started With Storytelling

So you’re ready to get started with great storytelling, but you don’t know where to begin? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There are thousands of books about narrative structure out there. But lucky for you, we broke it down to a simple three-act structure.

Act One: State Your ‘Why’

This first part of the presentation is where you present the problem you’re looking to solve. This is when you establish the ‘why’ of your presentation.

Show your audience why your presentation topic matters and why they will want to pay attention to the rest of it.

It’s best to begin with a compelling anecdote. Then gradually draw your audience into the problem that you’re facing.

Act Two: Explain Your ‘How’

The second act of your presentation should focus on how you plan to solve the problem you presented at the beginning of the presentation.

Draw your listeners in with a step-by-step explanation of your solution. Contrast the way things are currently with the way things could be they adopt your plan.

Act Three: Rally Your Troops

The final act of your presentation is when you bring your point home. And get your team on board.

The end of your speech is the perfect time to recap what you’ve covered thus far. This gives your audience time to digest all the information from your presentation.

And it also helps you build a compelling call to action.

Practice, Practice, Practice!

A well-rehearsed presentation is compelling. Give your material the opportunity to shine! Practice makes perfect; make sure to rehearse your presentation several times.

Make sure to test your new and improved presentation before you go live. Check out Weber Associates for some great tips for ensuring your presentation is ready for the masses!

Improve Your Presentation Skills Today

We’ve all been at boring presentations that seem to drag on forever. But what makes a good presentation? Is there a way to present data so that people are actually excited to hear it?

Incorporate a narrative structure in your next presentation to take the boardroom from snoring to roaring!

Need help getting started? Check out our forums for even more valuable insight.