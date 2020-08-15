What Is Business Administration? Your Guide to Business Admin

Finding a job after college can be stressful and frustrating. But not if you graduate with a degree in business administration.

Business administration is a field of study that can lead to a variety of business-related careers. If you’re looking for a way to launch a profession full of opportunities, start by obtaining a business administration degree.

What is business administration, and should you pursue it? We’ve compiled your go-to guide to business administration. Let’s explore.

What Is Business Administration?

Business administration is a college course of study. A person with a business administration degree is well-versed in a variety of enterprise programs.

A business administration degree covers a broad range of topics, including:

Economics

Finance and accounting

Human resources

Management

Marketing and Sales

B2B operations

Nearly every college in the world offers a type of business administration degree. The courses enable students to understand business without having a specific focus. It’s a field with unlimited opportunities.

After obtaining a business administration degree, students may further their education by specializing in one specific field. Examples include marketing, management, human resources, or finance.

Learn more here about obtaining an associate degree in business administration.

What Can You Do With a Degree in Business Admin?

A business administration degree is an excellent way to launch your career.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects business and financial operations to grow 7% between 2018 and 2028. This will lead to the creation of 591,800 new jobs all over the country.

Examples of jobs that require a business administration degree include:

Sales Managers

Financial Analysts

Business Consultants

Human Resource Specialists

Marketing Managers

Administration Services Manager

Transportation and Distribution Managers

Understanding business is the core concept behind a business administration degree. Once you graduate, there are a variety of paths to take. The hardest part will be choosing the most suitable designation.

If you choose to pursue higher education, you can obtain a Master in Business Administration (MBA). This a highly respected degree that proves your commitment to being a business leader. An MBA takes between one and three years to complete.

With an MBA, you can expect a higher salary and more growth opportunities.

What Is a Business Administrator?

Of course, a degree in business administration can also enable you to launch a career as a business admin.

Many business executives begin their careers as an administrator. In general, business administrators are responsible for:

Carrying out organizational policies and procedures

Directing budgetary activities

Managing product and service procedures

Analyzing financial statements and sales reports

Consulting with other executives about operations

Streamlining business operations for improved efficiency

A career as a business administrator helps you gain real-world experience while growing industry connections. It can lead to a long, fulfilling, and prosperous career.

Jumpstart Your Business Administration Career

What is business administration? Simply put, it’s the most effective way to jumpstart a career in business. The degree opens the door for a broad range of jobs and provides plenty of opportunity for career growth.

Are you looking for more info on business administration and academic research? If so, check out our website now.