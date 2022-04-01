The Importance of SEO for Your Company: A Simple Guide



About 76% of people who search on their smartphones for something nearby will visit a business within 24 hours. Meanwhile, nearly 30% of these searches result in purchases. With search engine optimization (SEO), you can start reaching these consumers. Not sure if you want to invest in SEO services this year? Read on to discover the importance of SEO first. After reading this guide, you can make an informed choice with your company's future in mind! Reach Ideal Customers One of the top benefits of search engine optimization is it allows businesses to focus on their ideal customers. Traditional marketing materials like billboards and flyers can appear in front of almost any demographic. Not every consumer wants or needs your offerings, though. With SEO, you can create content based on the search queries your customers use online. Then, your website will appear as these consumers are learning about your business and offerings. You can even use your Google My Business listing to reach local consumers. Your listing can provide them with your phone number, address, website, and more. Providing consumers with the information they need could help you generate more leads and sales. Establish Credibility Once you recognize the importance of SEO, you can use SEO services to establish your credibility in the industry. For example, you can create thought leadership pieces to show consumers you're a go-to resource. Establishing your credibility as a thought leader can help brand trust grow. Generating brand trust can help you gain more leads and sales. It can also help boost brand loyalty, turning one-time customers into repeat, loyal customers. Generating more customer reviews on your Google My Business profile can boost your credibility, too. Generate Quality Traffic One of the main benefits of SEO you'll experience is an influx in high-quality website traffic. You can use SEO to rank for a range of different keywords. Consumers will recognize you have the answers they're looking for online. Then, they can visit your site to learn more about your business. You can generate more traffic through your Google My Business profile, too. You can learn more about Google My Business SEO here. Boost Leads and Sales As you generate more website traffic, consumers can discover what differentiates you from other businesses within your industry. They could recognize your unique value proposition and expertise. Consumers might decide to convert on your website as a result. Using the different types of SEO can help you generate more leads and sales. Since SEO is a cost-effective marketing strategy, it's a great way to boost your marketing ROI, too. Discover the Importance of SEO for Your Business Today Discovering the importance of SEO can help you discover new ways to grow your business. Consider investing in SEO services this year. An experienced SEO agency can help you get started. Boost your business with search engine optimization today!




