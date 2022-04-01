The 5 Best Software for Small Businesses



Millions of entrepreneurs start a business to be their own boss. They want the freedom and flexibility that working for someone else doesn't offer. They don't realize that they're creating similar problems that look a little different. Most entrepreneurs still work at least 50 hours a week. You might be your own boss, but you're still working harder than ever. There are hundreds of tools out there to help you work smarter and take control of your business. It's essential to have the best software for small businesses. Before you start shopping, take a look at this article. You're going to find out which software tools you need for your business. 1. Accounting Software Managing business finances is one of the biggest challenges for every business. Cash flow is the main reason why many businesses close. Accounting software is the very first software program to get for your business. Programs like Quicken and Wave are good choices to start with. Managing business expenses and reporting is another issue that small businesses face. It's hard to keep everything organized and put controls in place. Out of all of the small business software, a virtual card puts those controls in place. Check out https://bentoforbusiness.com/ to see an example. 2. Customer Relationship Management Systems You may have leads, customers, and so much more in your head. It's hard to keep track of leads, people to contact, and the last conversation you had. A customer relationship management system is an essential small business software tool. You keep track of all of your contacts. Add notes from each conversation, create follow-up reminders, and automate email responses. Some CRM systems track deals. That lets you make sales projections with ease. 3. Marketing Automation Programs Marketing automation lets you do more in less time and with fewer resources. Marketing automation tools let you schedule social media posts. Later, Hootsuite, Buffer, and Loomly are the most affordable software for small businesses. Other marketing automation tools help you write content faster. They use artificial intelligence to write blog posts, emails, headlines, and more. 4. Website Tools Your business wouldn't exist without a website. It's the one piece of your digital marketing strategy that you can't be without. Website builder tools like WordPress let you build an attractive, functional website in a few minutes. It's necessary to learn to code because there are plugins that let you do more with WordPress. Install security, SEO, and website performance plugins to start with. 5. Communications Software Your customers expect a high level of service. They want to reach someone through messaging, live chat, phone, and social media. Install a chatbot on your site to answer questions while you sleep. Internally, communications tools can help your teams stay on track. Use Slack to keep track of projects and keep your team updated. Get the Best Software for Small Businesses What do you need to do more with less? You need the best software for small businesses. The small business software on this list will help you track finances, customers, and communications.




