Outsourcing: 3 Things Your Small Business Should Farm Out

Did you know that in the current state of affairs around 7.5 million small businesses are at risk of closing their doors? If you are a small business owner you might be feeling overwhelmed trying to do everything yourself. The great news is that you don’t have to do it all and wear every hat in your business.

Here are the top things that you should really be outsourcing to take some stress off your shoulders and allow you to focus on other important aspects fo your business.

1. Bookkeeping and Payroll

Hiring a bookkeeper is a good idea once you start seeing a consistent stream of revenue. You can meet with your bookkeeper once a week or once a month depending on your needs and how high your sales are.

It might be more cost-effective to outsource bookkeeping and payroll because you will pay a set amount vs paying an employee full time and having the hours vary. This bookkeeper can also be in charge of extra tasks such as document scanning to help keep your receipts and bank statements in order.

2. Content Creation

Although marketing is huge for any business (big or small) it can be a huge headache or roadblock if you are not a natural-born writer or marketer. You can outsource others to create blog posts, email templates, and social media posts for you.

It takes a lot of time and energy to develop the right strategy for your niche and outsourcing these tasks will allow you to remain competitive in your industry and can even help you stay more relevant and ahead of the competition.

Having a digital marketing strategy will help you promote your business to the online world. Trying to master and manage every single type of social media available is almost impossible. You can hire a social media manager in charge of your accounts and someone else to create the content for everything.

3. Human Resources

As your company grows, managing human resources will become more complicated and more complex. Hiring a company that specializes in human resources laws and regulations in your area will help you stay in compliance and up to date.

Outsourcing HR will allow you to streamline the onboarding process of new employees and the hiring process. You can have them track employee attendance and employee time. They will handle all the little details such as retirement plans, group health insurance, and other benefits that you offer.

Ready for Some Outsourcing?

Now that you have our top tasks that you should really be outsourcing to free up some of your precious time, you can pick and choose the tasks that you feel will be really beneficial for someone else to do. Being in business is to make a profit and have the time to continue growing vs feeling exhausted and overwhelmed at all times.

Did our article help you out today? Please keep browsing around our site for some more great reads.