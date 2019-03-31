Moving Up! 5 Tips on Relocating Your Business to Guarantee a Smooth Transition

Reaching a new market or closer proximity to clients are some of the most common reasons why businesses relocate. Or maybe you decided to move your facilities to lower your overhead costs by downsizing your office space or moving to a cheaper location.

Relocating any business can turn into a nightmare without the right plan. Taking simple measures can guarantee a smooth business relocation. Don’t know what you should prioritize in your business moving checklist?

We’ve got you covered. Here are 5 moving tips you should follow to relocate your business.

1. Analyze Your Operations

Every business has its own needs. Before moving, you must analyze your operations. You need to plan how you’re going to run your business during your relocation.

It’s recommended to include a timeline in your business moving checklist. Consider assigning dates for moving each of your departments.

2. Develop Your Own Packing Timeline

Smooth business relocations depend on developing the right business moving checklist. It’s essential to write a to-do list for what and how you’ll pack all your inventory and business assets.

If your business uses machinery, computers, or other technology, you should follow the manufacturer specific instructions for moving your equipment. Remember that not taking the right measures can damage your equipment and void any warranties.

3. Seek Advice and Estimates from Several Moving Experts

As a business owner, no one knows your operations better than you. Yet, an expert can help you develop the best relocation plan. If you’re moving your business to another state or region, you should consider requesting a long distance moving estimate.

A moving specialist can tell you more about your estimated delivery dates and the best approach to move your operations.

4. Request Insurance Coverage

Even if you do it on your own, you should consider requesting insurance coverage for your business assets. This coverage can provide protection for any unforeseeable damages to your belongings.

Your current business insurance may provide this protection. Still, you should consult your insurer for more information regarding the limits and insurance coverage for your business relocation.

If you’re hiring a moving company, you should request a copy of their insurance and workers’ compensation coverage. The last coverage will protect your company against any accidents suffered by their employees during your move.

5. Consult and Involve Your Employees in the Business Relocation Plan

As a business owner, you are responsible for deciding if moving is the best call for your company. Yet, you should consider consulting your employees on their take about the move. If you’re interested in penetrating another market, your sales team can help you decide on the ideal location for your offices.

Also, you should keep your employees involved in the business relocation plan. They can offer great ideas about how to pack and organize your offices for moving day.

The Bottom Line About Relocating Your Offices

Relocating your business may seem more difficult than it is. It will all come down to developing a tailored business moving checklist. Consider consulting your employees to design an A to Z approach that fits your business and doesn’t affect the quality of your service.

We're confident that if you follow our effective moving tips, you'll relocate your business in no time.