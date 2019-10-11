How to Select Water Treatment Companies for Your Business

Even in developed counties like the United States drinking water sources can become contaminated, causing waterborne diseases such as E. Coli, Hepatitis A and more.

The best defense against harmful pathogens is with water treatment equipment for your business. Read on to learn how to decide between water treatment companies to get the best bang for your buck.

Understand your Needs

Before you look for water solutions, it’s wise to ensure you know what your issues are.

A free water test can look for iron, hydrogen sulfide gas, acidity, chlorine, and many other issues in your water.

Once you have your water test results, you can decide what factors you care about most. Maybe chlorine is your main focus. Or perhaps you care about having pH-balanced water.

That way, you can look for the right water treatment equipment for your specific needs. Water purification companies will be able to help you find the right system for you.

At this point, you should also decide if you want an indoor or outdoor water system. An outdoor water system can improve your landscaping and make sure your hoses have clean water.

Know Your Water Usage

As you probably know, most water treatment equipment is tailored to different usage amounts.

You should have an idea of how much water your business uses before you look for the right water filters.

The number of employees, taps, sinks and so on will be the biggest factor in determining how much water you use.

Buying the right sized system for your organization will help you conserve water and save money.

Now that you’ve got your basic needs sorted out, it’s time to start your research.

Interview Reps from Water Tech Companies

Now is your chance to begin talking to water purification companies. The sales reps from these companies often offer free inspections and advice on what will work best for you.

These sales reps are a great source of knowledge on trending water purification topics. You will come out of these meetings much more informed and ready to make a buying decision.

Also, make sure to get quotes from each company so you can compare them to make the right choice for your business.

But the price isn’t the only thing to consider. Here are other factors that you need to ask about before you make your decision.

Understand What they Offer

There are so many options for filtration devices. In fact, water purification and water filtration are totally different.

Water filtration involves using filters to remove harmful particles and balance pH levels and so on. Most of these filters use carbon-based porous substances to remove impurities from water.

Water purification can be done by adding chemicals (like chlorine) to kill impurities in water. Unfortunately, these methods sometimes remove minerals you want in your water like calcium and magnesium.

Make sure you ask lots of questions to understand how their system works and what it removes from your water.

You may want to have both options in order to ensure that you remove all impurities and have the most healthy water possible.

Once you have narrowed down your list to one or two companies, you’ll need to do some background checks to ensure you choose a professional and reliable supplier.

Look For Certification by The Water Quality Association

Always do business with water tech companies that are certified by the Water Quality Association. This third-party organization sets up a series of tests to ensure that the filtration units out there perform well.

Systems that earn a Gold Seal from the Water Quality Association have been thoroughly tested and proven to last at least 10 years under normal use.

Plus, if a company complies with the Water Quality Association, you can be sure that they are a leader in their industry.

Do They Have a Valid Insurance Policy?

Always make sure that any water treatment company you work with has sufficient general liability insurance.

This protects you from being held liable in case of any incidents.

Is there a Warranty or Guarantee?

Many water tech companies will stand behind their water systems. Ask if they offer a warranty or guarantee.

Many companies will even offer a trial period so you can be sure you are happy with the product before you commit.

Maintenance Expectations

Proper maintenance of your water system will ensure it lasts for many years in tip-top working order.

Find out what kind of maintenance your unit is likely to need. Get a sense of what needs to happen and how often. Such as how often you can expect to change batteries and filters as well as valves and tanks.

Some water treatment companies offer free maintenance for a period of time. This can save you thousands of dollars over the lifespan of your unit. Factor this in when comparing costs.

Consider Experience & Reputation

When you shop around, make sure to take into account how much experience a water technology company has.

How long a company has been in business will give you a good idea about if their products and services are worthwhile.

Just as important as experience is their reputation. Check out reviews on their Facebook page and other sites.

Look for reviews that mention their customer service, promptness, and professionalism.

Look for Transparency

Last of all, look for a company that is upfront about all their costs. Avoid any water treatment company that has hidden fees for installation and service.

Ask for a breakdown of all their fees and make sure the company is transparent and open about their costs.

Final Word on Water Treatment Companies

Thanks for reading! By following these tips, you will be sure to find the best water treatment companies for your business.

Then you will establish a partnership that can last for years.

Then you will establish a partnership that can last for years.