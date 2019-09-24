How to Give a Great Presentation: 5 Tips to Wow Your Audience

Did you know that around 75% of people fear public speaking?

Even though you’re not alone with your fear, this information usually doesn’t make presenting any easier. The good news is that there are techniques you can use to deliver a stunning presentation no matter how nervous you are.

Do you want to learn how to give a great presentation for any occasion? Keep reading for 5 tips that will help you stay calm and impress your audience.

1. How to Make a Presentation: Use the Right Tools

Making presentations is simple as long as you’re using the right tools. Slideshows are a great visual aid for both you and your audience. If your mind ever goes blank during the presentation, you can refer to your screen to get back on track.

As you’re designing your slideshow, it’s important to limit your text. Brief bullet points can help keep everyone focused on your speech. If you type out your entire script, your audience will read faster than you speak and then they’ll stop listening.

2. Practice Until You Feel Confident (But Don’t Memorize)

Going over your presentation a few times can help you feel more confident and figure out which areas you can improve. If you practice in front of trusted loved ones, they can give you some constructive criticism. If that’s not an option, you could also try recording yourself.

As you practice, don’t focus on memorizing your speech word for word. Although it’s good to remember the gist of your speech, trying to recall a specific script can set you up for disaster. If you happen to forget a few words, you could get frazzled in front of your audience.

3. Focus on Your Start and Finish

People love to be entertained, which is why every expert public speaker starts and ends with a bang. Consider adding relevant stories to captivate your audience and emphasize certain points in your presentation.

While you don’t have to be a comedian, making your audience laugh can reduce the tension in the room. However, if you can’t tell a joke naturally, don’t feel pressured to include one. When in doubt, it’s always best to stay true to who you are.

4. Connect with Your Audience

Once it’s time to start your presentation, you need to focus on connecting with everyone in the audience. Making eye contact with people is a great way to accomplish this. If you’re too nervous to look people in the eye, you can look at other points around the room.

If you don’t engage with your audience, they won’t engage with you. Other ways you can make your presentation more interactive are walking around your stage, using your hands when you speak, and being mindful of your intonation.

5. Try Your Best to Stay Calm and Focused

No matter how afraid you are to speak in front of a crowd, you should do everything you can to hide it. If you’re confident, you’ll command your audience’s attention and respect. A few minutes before you start your presentation, close your eyes and envision the presentation going well.

Dressing professionally is also important, but you should always consider your comfort. Wearing clothes that allow you to breathe and move freely can have a positive impact on your nerves.

Learning How to Give a Great Presentation Can Be Simple

Now that you know how to give a great presentation, you can be prepared for any business meetings or other occasions where you’re expected to do public speaking.

Do you want more expert business advice? If so, Small Business Brief has everything you need. Explore our blog to learn other helpful tips.