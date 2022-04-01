

Nearly half of all Google searches are for local businesses. Without a digital marketing strategy, however, consumers might not find your business. Learning how to generate leads in digital marketing could prove essential to your success. Here are five ways you can start generating leads in digital marketing. With these tips, you can prepare your business for lasting growth. Get started with these easy digital marketing tips today. Create Opportunities First, you need to make sure your website is primed to generate leads. Create multiple lead generation opportunities across your site to appeal to consumers at different points in the buyer’s journey. For example, you can add an eye-catching button to your navigation bar. Consider adding a form to your website’s footer, too. Try adding lead magnets across your site, too. You can offer consumers a helpful tool, like an eBook, in exchange for their emails. Real estate agents might offer consumers a local buying guide. Make sure each form on your site is easy to complete. Remove any unnecessary fields. Then, improve the user experience (UX) across your site. Make sure your website is fast, mobile-optimized, and secure. Mobile optimization can help you appeal to on-the-go consumers. SEO Blogging Search engine optimization (SEO) can help your website rank higher on search engines like Google. Remember, nearly half of all searches are for local businesses. When someone looks for your offerings online, your content could appear in a search. Gather keyword research to determine what keywords your customers use while searching for your offerings. Focus on longer keywords that are posed as questions. Then, start creating blog content that answers those questions. In time, consumers will recognize you as a thought leader in the industry. You can start generating leads in digital marketing while proving your credibility. Social Media Marketing Social media marketing can help you engage and attract leads as well. Reformat your blog content for each social media platform. Then, use hashtags to expand your reach. Consider working with social media influencers, too. They can promote your brand, allowing you to reach more customers. Google Business Listing As part of your SEO strategy, make sure to claim and optimize your Google Business listing. Your listing can display your: Business name

Address/directions

Phone number

Hours

Customer reviews

Posts

Photos/videos

Website This information can help you generate leads in digital marketing and more foot traffic to your business. If you need help, consider working with a team like Get Found Fast for results-driven marketing. Pay-Per-Click Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising can help you reach relevant consumers on Google, websites, or social media platforms. Consumers can click on your digital ads before reaching your website. Consider using remarketing ads to reappear in front of previous website visitors for a chance at more leads. How to Generate Leads in Digital Marketing: Boost Business Today Learning how to generate leads in digital marketing doesn’t have to feel stressful. Instead, give these five strategies a try. Review your analytics to determine the best ways to appeal to your target audience in the future. As you generate more leads, you can set your business up for lasting success. Searching for more tips? You’re on the right blog. Explore our latest articles today for more.



