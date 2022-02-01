Debunking the Most Common SEO Marketing Myths That Exist Today



Did you know that over 30% of businesses now use SEO techniques to promote their products and services? It’s hardly surprising, considering the sheer potency of the technique. You’ve probably heard a lot about SEO in recent years. Sometimes it seems like everyone is talking about this marketing phenomenon! But you’ve probably heard a lot of myths around the subject along with helpful information. Want to learn more about SEO and get some of those myths debunked? Stick with us. We’ve gone over some of the most common SEO marketing myths and explained why they’re false. SEO Doesn’t Work Some folks say that SEO doesn’t work. They don’t understand how SEO techniques can help your business, or how you can stand out in the competitive online marketplace. There are so many studies demonstrating how effective SEO marketing is. In an increasingly digital world, search engines are one of the most important methods of advertising a business. If you’re a small business owner, it’s important to understand how SEO can help your company grow. Quality SEO companies use intensive research, marketing metrics, and other special techniques to create strong content. Of course, the best way to find out how effective SEO can be for your business is to see it in action yourself by hiring a great company. SEO Uses Underhanded Techniques You might have heard rumors that SEO techniques are just designed to game the system. Some talk about the way SEO firms pack articles full of keywords or use secret coding techniques to cheat their way to success. While it’s true some SEO companies do use these underhanded techniques, it’s not a well-regarded practice in the marketing industry. These companies offer services that could harm the reputation of your business in the long run. As long as you stick with a reputable SEO company, your business will benefit from a quality service. A good SEO firm will create interesting, readable content that entertains and informs visitors to your site while improving your search engine rankings. I Don’t Need SEO to Promote a Truly Great Product Some folks think if they’ve got an amazing product or service to offer the world, there’s no need for SEO marketing. They might even think there’s no reason to market their products at all and the buyers will hear about the product just by word of mouth. Unfortunately, that’s not how things work in the real world. You could have invented an app that cures baldness, makes the weather sunny, and gets you a promotion at work, but if no one knows about it, they’re not going to pay for your product or service. As a rule, people don’t tend to go looking for new products. Even if they do, they’re going to be bombarded by competitors who have splashed out on quality marketing. You need to come to consumers with the best marketing possible, or you’ll never grab their attention. I Only Need Social Media to Promote My Business Social media is a vital marketing tool. It’s a great way to reach hundreds of thousands of potential customers, so it’s no wonder social media marketing is so popular. But social media isn’t enough on its own. Customers might learn about your product through a social media post, but you need to expand your marketing efforts with a full website and blog to properly showcase your product. Besides, as popular as social media is, search engines tend to still be the first port of call for those researching new products. SEO and social media often go hand in hand. Many SEO firms offer social media optimization services, helping you choose the right keywords for your Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter posts. This helps you to make a strong impression in the social media marketplace. Results Will be Instant: One of the Most Common SEO Marketing Myths Patience is a virtue. That’s certainly the case when it comes to SEO marketing. While some might promise skyrocketing sales within days of your campaign launching, in reality, you’ll likely have to wait a little while to see results. It might take weeks or months for your SEO campaign to start bearing fruit. That may seem disappointing at first, but the best things in life are always worth waiting for. Remember, SEO marketing helps your business grow organically over time. Explosive, viral campaigns may see your sales shoot up in the short term. But for longer-term results, it’s better to sit back and let the SEO experts do their thing, producing killer content to promote your business. It will be worth the wait. SEO Takes Too Much Time and Effort Many people acknowledge that SEO, done right, can help a business grow. But they think quality SEO content takes too much time to research and produce. Like anything worth doing in business, SEO content can’t just be created with a snap of the fingers and a magic word. It will take a little time to produce. But can a service that's proven to be effective in promoting your business ever be considered "too much effort?" Even if you don't have the time or expertise to produce SEO content yourself, it might be cheaper than you think to hire a company to manage your SEO for you.




