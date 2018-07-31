Business Moving: 11 Tips for Moving your Business without Losing Momentum

Business moving need to be highly organized and filled with redundant checklists. For a lot of the moving steps, utilizing internal employees makes a lot of sense.

But some of the steps, like shipping furniture, cubicle hardware, and technology, are absolutely essential.

Make business moving easier with these 11 essential tips.

1. Retain Itemized Expense Documents

Whether the office is relocating or the branch is closing down, the moving expenses are going to be audited. Work that internal employees do can be hard to track.

It’s especially difficult to stay on schedule if employees have departmental goals and last-minute projects to complete. Equipment and supplies purchases are also hard to track.

Boxes, packing materials, and shipping can give you an itemized expense record at the end of services. Not only does that mean less work for you and your employees, but expenses are perfectly clear.

2. Set Deadlines

Moving an office is chaotic, and that increases the potential for last-minute changes and delays.

But setting up strict moving windows with a moving company can help keep departments focused on what needs to happen first and keep momentum up.

Without external pressure, it can be too easy to push back certain deadlines. This means a landlord with tenants lined up might penalize your company for delays or items left are left behind in the last minute rush.

You can achieve your deadline by listing your movable on a load board. Read more here to learn more about a load board.

3. Pack Breakables Inside of Your Furniture’s Drawers

Boxes and packing material can cost extra, especially if you want to prepare all of your belongings before the movers arrive. Store what you can inside of drawers.

Tape the drawers shut (something that keeps your furniture safe even if you don’t use the drawers for storage) and let the movers know so they can handle the furniture with extra care.

4. Move Early

When you leave your old furniture, it can be difficult to get your full deposit back. One of the best ways to do it is to devote your last day to fixing up holes in the wall from picture frames, cleaning the surfaces, and making sure the terms of your leave agreement are meant.

This is much easier to complete when all of your business belongings have already been taken care of.

Making clean-up and repairs the last thing on your to-do list, especially if you set enough time aside, means nothing is hidden behind the furniture and there won’t be any surprise damage revealed during the moving process.

5.Minimize What You Take With You

If your office is like many, you might have a somewhat limited amount of space to work with. If this is the case, then you should be careful about what you take from your old office to your new one.

After all, it can be very easy for a smaller office to become cluttered.

Consider giving things that you don’t want to your neighbors, selling them on Craigslist or donating them to a local charitable organization.

Then, you can avoid cluttering up your new office, and you’ll have less stuff to worry about moving out of your old office.

6. Get Started Early

Even though you might not have as much “stuff” to move as someone who is moving from a large office, this doesn’t mean that the moving process can’t be rather time-consuming.

Getting started with going through things, packing up stuff that you don’t use daily and otherwise getting ready for your move as far ahead of time as possible can help you avoid feeling too stressed and panicked at the last minute.

7. Clean Up Thoroughly

Even though you might feel really exhausted when you get everything out of your old office, you will still probably want to take the time to thoroughly clean it. After everything is moved out, this will be an easier job to tackle.

If you take the time to clean your office thoroughly, then you can help ensure that you get your deposit back from your landlord.

8. Food & Beverages

Having prepared meals and beverages readily available will make the move immensely easier.

Pack up a cooler with sandwiches, snacks and drinks so you won’t have to stop moving and unpacking to grab a bite and a drink.

If you’re moving to a new town and are unfamiliar with the local eateries, having food on hand will be a huge time saver.

9. Keys, Phone, Wallet

Keeping essential items close by seems like a no-brainer, right? When you’ve got a handful of things on your mind to make sure your move runs as smooth as possible, it is easy to misplace those items you’re used to having with you.

Put your keys on a carabiner and hook them onto the belt loop of your pants. Keep your phone in your pocket or purse when not in use.

10. Important Documents

Important documents such as social security cards, business permits, or other essential irreplaceable documents should be kept in a folder within a zip-lock bag to keep them dry.

Store the documents in a place that is easily accessible. The documents should be transferred to their final storage place such as a safe or storage container once it’s unpacked.

11. Packaging

Packing paper is often under-utilized. It’s a great all-purpose material and is often used to ship merchandise via UPS, FedEx and USPS all over the world. It can be packed tightly around objects and will conform to small spaces.

Or, it can be loosely crumpled and used to protect more delicate items. Different thicknesses are available offering differing degrees of stiffness. It’s also recyclable and cheap.

Newspaper can be used as a substitute, but the genuine article can usually be had for free by checking with local businesses.

Efficient Business Moving

Moving from one office and into another can be challenging. If you live on a higher floor, for example, moving your furniture down to the ground level and into the moving truck can be challenging.

Consider hiring a moving crew to help make business moving a whole lot easier. Explore our blog for more business tips.