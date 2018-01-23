What Are The Best Floor Tiles For Small Businesses?

Are you looking at replacing the flooring in your business for floor tiles?

Floor tiles can make an excellent option for businesses. They add a modern and elegant feel to any space, giving your office an updated look. It will also make your employees a place to be proud of.

It’s been shown that the physical workspace does impact employee collaboration and the overall work experience. That includes flooring.

Not only that, you need flooring that is safe, durable, and will withstand the test of time. And don’t forget about withstanding coffee spills.

Keep reading to learn more about floor tiles for your small business.

Think About How You Want the Workspace to be Used

Let’s start with an understanding of different applications before we get into the types of floor tile you can use in your business.

There are some questions you should answer before you decide what to go with.

What’s your budget?

What is your company’s brand about?

What kind of traffic will the floor have?

Are there chemicals present or a lot of exposure to dirt?

Is soundproofing important in the space?

Will the subfloor need to be replaced?

Do you want to highlight different work areas or direct the flow of traffic in any way?

It’s important to remember that your flooring is a big part of an overall design and is a part of your brand and how your business is perceived by the public.

These questions will help guide you through the many flooring options available. As you’ll soon find out, flooring has come a long way from the standard commercial carpet that was used in office environments for years.

Rubber Tiles

Rubber tiles have been used in commercial kitchens for a while. They’re now used in many open concept offices because they have certain qualities needed to create a workable environment.

Open spaces tend to be loud because sound can reverberate off of many different surfaces. Rubber tiles can absorb sound.

It’s also known for being comfortable to walk on, colorful, slip-resistant and can withstand water and heat. That’s good to know in case of coffee spills. It’s also very easy to clean and maintain.

Cork Tiles

Cork tiles can be a great option if you want a natural look at your business. For example, if your company is an outdoor company or has a high value on environmental products, this is an outstanding option.

Cork is a forgiving surface and was used decades ago in areas where people had to stand for a long period of time.

Cork isn’t as durable as other types of floor tiles, and you might want to consider changing the wheels on your office chairs to rubber. That way, your flooring doesn’t get torn up from office chairs rolling around.

Ceramic Floor Tiles

Ceramic tiles tend to work well in home office environments. In larger offices, they can be incorporated very easily. They are more durable than carpet and are much easier to maintain.

Ceramic tiles are often a very affordable option. They also give you the flexibility to be creative as they come in almost any design you want.

On the downside, ceramic tiles can be very loud, especially in open office spaces. However, the noise factor can be lessened with the right subfloor and proper installation.

Carpet Tiles

Carpet tiles are the most affordable floor tiles on this list. Commercial carpet has come a long way in terms of design options. Yet, there it’s not as durable as tile or rubber flooring.

You know that with carpet in high traffic areas, it will probably have to be replaced in five years.

With carpet tiles, you have to weigh the short term vs. the long term. In the short term, it’s very affordable and installation can be done quickly. That way, you don’t have to worry about lost work days.

Bamboo Tiles

Bamboo floor tiles are similar to cork in the sense that they give natural elements to any office space.

Bamboo is environmentally friendly, and it is durable. It’s also very easy to install, which means little loss of productivity.

This is a perfect fit for small to mid-size offices.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Do you want the look of stone or wood without the cost or maintenance?

If you said yes, then you’ll need to look at luxury vinyl tiles. Vinyl flooring has come a long way in recent years. It can now mimic different looks such as hardwood and marble.

This is perfect for modern designs in commercial spaces or even in hospitality businesses. These are durable floor tiles that can enhance any modern design.

Focus on the Impression You Want to Make

Whether you have employees, investors, vendors approaching your doors, you want to leave the best impression possible.

Part of that impression will include outdoor spaces, such as an outdoor patio where employees have lunch.

Another area to focus on is the walkway leading up to the space. You want these areas to be as elegant inside as they are outside and tie together into one cohesive unit.

One way you can do that is with slab stone tiles, which make for an excellent pavimento exterior, as the Portuguese say! Slab stone tiles can be used for walkways, patios and they’re great for indoor spaces if you want an industrial or modern look.

This type of outdoor flooring is wonderful because it retains its elegance and offers a contemporary style that will work in any space. It’s also very durable, easy to maintain and can withstand high amounts of foot traffic.

Floor Tiles Can Make Your Business Stand Out

The type of floor tiles you select for your business can have a big impact on how people think of your business. Not only that, flooring can help drive employee engagement and be used in creative ways to make workspaces more collaborative.

That’s why it’s so important to think of the flooring as an extension of your brand.

