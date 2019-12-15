4 Signs Your Small Warehouse Is No Longer Cutting It

As more and more people shop online, the need for warehouse space is only going to grow. Some companies are buying up land to expand their ability to ship products to consumers directly.

You may not need acres of space, but you may have outgrown your small warehouse. Warehouse fulfillment has a huge impact on customer experience. If you’ve outgrown your space, you could have customer service issues.

Read on to learn the signs and discover if it’s time for you to upgrade your warehouse or not.

1. You Can’t Meet Customer Demands

Customers expected packages yesterday. Their demands are higher than ever before. If you can’t meet them, it’s because you may need a larger space with more advanced fulfillment systems.

You may have a lot of shipping errors or you’re not sending out products on time. That forces you to make up for it by shipping overnight or express. That will get shipments to customers on time, but it will cost you a fortune to do so.

Instead of spending all of that money on shipping, invest in a larger warehouse space and management systems that will make order fulfillment easy.

It will also make it easier to keep your customers, too.

2. You’re Getting More Sales

Is your marketing strategy finally gaining momentum? Maybe you have a small warehouse that suits your ecommerce business.

What if you expand sales channels to include eBay or Amazon? Your sales could increase exponentially. The last thing you want to do is to hold off on ordering inventory because you don’t have the warehouse space.

That can cause major delays in getting your products to your customers. The better option is to go from a small warehouse to a larger one.

3. Safety Issues

Is your warehouse a mess because it’s not organized, or it’s filled to the brim with products? This type of situation is dangerous for your business and your employees.

The last thing you want is to be held liable for creating an unsafe work environment. That can hurt your business on many levels.

You may be investigated and fined by the department of labor in your state. It can also be a PR nightmare and ultimately cause customers to shy away from doing business with you.

A larger warehouse with industrial floor coating can go a long way to create a safer work environment.

4. You Don’t Have a Warehousing Strategy

If you serve customers across the country, you need to have a warehousing strategy to meet the needs of all of your customers.

You may need to have one warehouse that serves all of your customers. You may opt to have several smaller warehouses that are spread across the country.

Upgrade Your Small Warehouse

More businesses are shipping products right to customers. To meet high customer demands, your warehouse has to be functioning at a high level.

It may not be if you’re operating out of a small warehouse. You want to make sure that your warehouse space is large enough, so it doesn’t create a hazard for your employees.

Do you want more business tips? Come back to this site again for more business news and articles.