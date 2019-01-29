What You Should Know Before You Buy a Commercial Truck or Van

There are almost 270 million registered vehicles in the U.S. And more than 100 million of them are commercial trucks, vans, and other vehicles.

If you’re just getting a small business off the ground, buying a commercial truck or van is one of the first things you’re going to want to do. From plumbing companies to landscaping businesses, there are all kinds of commercial establishments that can benefit from commercial vehicles in a big way.

But before you buy a commercial truck or van, there are some things you’ll need to know about the process. More specifically, there are a number of factors you’ll need to consider prior to purchasing a commercial truck and putting it to good use.

Here are some of the factors you should have in the back of your mind from the moment you start shopping around for commercial cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, and more.

Purpose

When buying a commercial truck, the very first question you should ask yourself is “What am I going to be using this commercial truck for?”

Are you going to use it to:

Make deliveries?

Carry around tools and equipment?

Pick up passengers?

Haul garbage and other junk?

Tow trailers?

A plumbing company is going to use a commercial truck much differently than a pizza delivery place, a transportation company, or a landscaping business. By determining the purpose of a truck, you can make your search for one easier.

Size

Once you’ve figured out the purpose of a commercial truck or van, you can think about how large you actually need the vehicle to be.

As you can imagine, commercial trucks and vans come in a wide range of different sizes. There are some that’ll be just big enough for carrying around a small collection of tools and others that will be able to fit 15 passengers at a time.

The last thing you want to do is buy a commercial truck or van that’s too small for your business. But you also don’t want to spend more money than you have to in order to buy a commercial truck or van that’s a lot larger than you need.

Check out different size trucks and vans to see the kind of space they have to offer. You shouldn’t have too much trouble finding the right size for your company’s needs.

New or Used?

Does your company really need a brand new commercial truck or van, or could you get away with a used one?

If you have an established company that looks like it’s going to be around for years to come, going with a newer truck or van is probably a great option for you. You’ll get your money’s worth when you invest in one.

If, however, you have a new company that’s still working to establish itself in your community, going with a used truck or van might be a much better option. It’ll cost just a fraction of what a new one will and will allow you to get some experience under your belt before upgrading to something new.

Cost

How much can your company afford to spend on a commercial truck or van at the moment?

If money is tight, a used truck or van might be your best bet since it won’t cost as much as something that’s new. But if your company just had the best year in your history, splurging on a new vehicle might be in the cards for you.

Regardless of how much you’re willing to spend on your commercial truck or van, you should come up with a number before you begin shopping around and stick to it. Setting a budget for yourself will limit your options and help you avoid overspending.

Location

One of the tricky parts about buying a commercial truck or van is that it’s not always as simple as running down to the local car lot to see what they have in stock.

You can find commercial vehicles that way in some instances. But if you’re looking for something very specific, you may need to cast a wider net and look in other parts of your state or even different states to find what you’re chasing.

In theory, this might sound inconvenient. But if it means finding the best possible truck or van for your business at the right price, it’ll be well worth it! You also have the option of having a vehicle shipped from any part of the country directly to your front door if you choose to go that route.

Learn more about how to ship a commercial vehicle from point A to point B without a problem.

Maintenance

Whether you’re going to be using your commercial truck every single day or every once in a while, it’s going to need to be maintained properly to keep it running.

You’ll need to do oil changes, perform tune-ups, and make repairs to your commercial vehicle as necessary. There will obviously be costs associated with all of these things.

Before you go out and buy a commercial truck or van, make sure you’re prepared to take these expenses on. You could very well write off a lot of your commercial vehicle expenses on your taxes. But you should still be ready to pay for them upfront once you take ownership of a vehicle.

Buying a Commercial Truck Requires Research

Prior to buying a commercial truck, you should always do your homework on it. Find out as much as you can about a particular truck or van before you pay thousands of dollars for it.

As long as you do this, you should be able to get your hands on a truck or van that’ll allow you to run your business more efficiently. It should perform up to your standards and help you bring in more money each and every month.

Just don’t forget to obtain commercial auto insurance right away. Read our blog to find out some of the reasons why commercial auto insurance is important.