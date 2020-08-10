How to Make Money With Your Car: 4 Ways to Earn Cash Fast

Around 88 percent of Americans own a car. As we can’t go out much at present, it’s likely that your car is sitting in the garage, unused, many days per week.

So why not make money with your car? Whether you’re in need of money fast or just want a little extra, you can make fast money with your car.

In this guide, we’re going to take a look at different ways to make money with your car, fast! Ready to find out more and start padding out your wallet? Then read on!

1. Work as a Rideshare Driver

One sure-fire way to make money with your car is to sign up as a driver for Uber or Lyft. This is a popular career choice, with hundreds of thousands of Americans making their living by giving others rides.

Signing up for Uber or Lyft is simple. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration documents, and insurance papers. Once you’ve signed up and been approved, you can head out onto the road and start picking up customers!

The apps make finding customers easy and the pay is consistent. Use your car for good and help others out during these difficult times, and make a bit of cash too!

2. Deliver Food

While eat-in restaurants are struggling during the pandemic, takeout food is a booming industry. As such, companies like DoorDash offer a superb way to make some extra cash.

As with Uber and Lyft, signing up as a driver for DoorDash is easy and you can start working as soon as you’re approved. Your job will be to drive to restaurants, pick up takeout, and deliver it to your waiting customer.

No-contact deliveries are the order of the day, which means you only need to leave the food on a customer’s doorstep.

3. Sell Your Car

If you’re in need of money fast and your car is going unused, why not sell it?

You might think that selling a car is a lengthy process but it doesn’t have to be. Maybe you’re worried that your car is too old to sell fast. You don’t need to worry.

Instead of posting a classified ad and having to deal with tire-kickers, you can sell your car for cash fast. Cash for junk cars? Not a bad deal in our eyes.

4. Add Advertising to Your Car

Would you rather make passive income from your car? Then why not add advertising to your automobile?

Many companies will pay you to add advertising decals to your car which then show off their business as you drive. Your car will look like a billboard but if this doesn’t bother you, it’s a fantastic way to make some cash without selling your car.

Make Money With Your Car Today

We hope you’ve enjoyed this list of ways that you can make money with your car. Now get out there and start making cash without breaking a sweat!

