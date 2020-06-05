Create an Auto Parts Website: How to Sell Car Parts Online in 2020

There’s no doubt that in 2020 we’re living in the digital age. The vast majority of the world has some kind of technological device and access to the Internet.

One of the most meaningful advances that has resulted from this technological age is the ability to buy pretty much anything online.

Whether it’s groceries, clothing, or yes, even car parts, pretty much everything can be bought online and shipped to your doorstep in just a couple days. If you’re a business looking to take advantage of this phenomenon by taking the plunge to sell car parts online, then you’re in the right place.

In this article, we’ll teach you how to sell car parts online in 2020.

Build a Functional Website

The first thing to do is to build a functional website. When you’re creating an e-commerce store, remember that the most important thing is function, not form. Too many web designers these days take the form over function route, and that can be very dangerous to your business.

See, not everyone is convinced yet on online commerce. Many people prefer the ease and straightforwardness of in-person sales.

If your website looks gimmicky or is hard to operate, then there’s a good chance that your customers will simply resort to the in-person commerce that they’re used to instead of putting dollars in your bank account with an online purchase.

Thus, make sure that you make functionality and ease of use the priority as you design your website.

Allow Users to Filter by Car

One of the most important features that you need on your car parts website is an ability for users to filter parts according to their car. Your system should be able to match a given year, make, model, and trim level of a car to the various car parts that you have in stock.

Many first-time car parts buyers are skeptical of whether or not the part they purchase will actually fit their particular vehicle.

By allowing users to input their vehicle into a filter on your website, and match up parts based on their choices, you’ll put their minds at ease as to whether or not they’re making the right purchase.

Develop a DIY-Focused Blog

What’s one of the best ways to attract customers to your new website? It’s simple: starting a blog that focuses on providing educational content.

For a car parts website, that means providing content regarding DIY projects on cars like The Benz Bin does.

You have to know your audience. Chances are if someone is buying a car part from you, they’re not going to take their car to the dealership or to a shop in order to get the work of replacing the part on their car done.

If so, they would have let the shop or dealership deal with the hassle of ordering the part.

Instead, they’re probably planning on doing the project by themselves. By providing them good content on how to use your parts in their DIY projects, your target audience will see your brand as an established authority in the field, increasing the likelihood that they purchase from you.

Figure out Shipping Logistics

One of the most important things that you need to get squared away is your shipping logistics.

The big downside to shopping online is that you can’t have the part right away. On the other hand, if you hopped down to my local Autozone or O’Reilly’s, you could have the part in my hand in just a few minutes.

That’s why it’s so important that your logistics are set up well to reduce shipping time. If your shipping time is a week or more, there’s many a potential customer that will settle for using another shop that has better shipping times or just taking the trouble to go down to their local store.

Get your shipping logistics figured out ahead of time by organizing a purchase fulfillment center and a shipping method. Remember that your logistics need to be able to scale with your business — as your customer base grows, so will your order fulfillment needs, so be wary.

Market Your Business

There’s no point in having the quickest shipping times, best website, and lowest prices in the car parts market if no one knows about your brand! You need to be doing the utmost to market your business all across the Internet.

There are a lot of marketing strategies that you can employ.

Chief among these is pay per click advertising, wherein you pay a set amount of money for an advertising service like Google AdWords to send a member of your target audience your way via their search engine or one of their website partners.

Another solid marketing strategy is to leverage the power of search engine optimization, wherein you modify your website to match Google’s search engine ranking factors for specific search queries.

Then, when your target audience searches a keyword like “car parts buy online”, your website will turn up instead of one of your competitors’.

Run Promotions With Other Businesses

Last but not least, consider running promotions with other businesses to get your new car parts website off the ground. There’s no better way to start building an audience than by borrowing from a brand that already has an established audience.

For instance, you can create a unique discount code that a car insurance website can share with their following.

The car insurance website gets to deliver value to their following, their customers get cheaper car parts, and you get more customers. It’s a win-win-win situation all around.

Sell Car Parts Online With Ease

There you have it — now you know how to sell car parts online with ease. There should be nothing stopping you from achieving success with your car parts e-store. If you follow this simple guide, you should be able to establish a solid customer base in no time at all.

For more business advice, be sure to take some time to check out the rest of the articles available to read on the website!