When Is the Best Time to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer?

Every year, more than 3 million people get hurt in car accidents alone. When this happens, the first step is to speak with your insurance company to get the claims process started.

Unfortunately, insurance companies don’t always provide fair settlements. In fact, some companies actively fight claims in an attempt to save themselves money. If you find yourself in this situation, you’ll need to speak with a personal injury lawyer.

So, when should you start looking for an experienced personal injury attorney to represent your case? Here’s what you need to know.

Whenever You’re Dealing With an Insurance Company

When you get injured, whether it’s in an accident with another person or at work, you’ll end up dealing with an insurance company and filing claims with them. Those claims help you get the money you need to help cover the cost of any medical treatments you receive.

Unfortunately, insurance agencies are rarely out to help you as completely as possible. It’s in their best interest to settle your claim with the smallest payout they can manage.

When you hire a personal injury attorney, they’ll represent your interests with the insurance company. This increases the likelihood of a fair payout and can even speed up the claims process.

Anytime Your Claims Get Denied

Sometimes, insurance companies deny personal injury claims outright. When this happens, you’re allowed to fight the decision in personal injury court. However, it’s always easier to do when you have experienced attorneys on your side.

These personal injury lawyers will be able to review your case and make sure the insurance company treats your claim properly. They’ll even be able to argue on your behalf to make sure the company reviews your claim after it’s denied.

You’re Not Sure What to Do

Navigating the insurance claims process is difficult, especially if the insurance agency isn’t working to help you. If you’re not sure what to do at any point throughout the process, speak with a personal injury attorney.

You don’t even need to know if you have a case before you schedule an appointment. Reputable attorneys always provide free consultations to review your personal situation.

If they determine that you have a case, they’ll be able to recommend your next steps. If that involves going to court, they’ll be able to represent your interests. They have the necessary training and experience to make sure you get the money you’re owed.

Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer as Soon as Possible

Suffering an injury of any kind is never a pleasant experience, but trying to deal with insurance companies on your own makes the experience even tougher. Speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer as soon as possible is the best way to ensure success with your case.

Even if you don’t end up in court, your attorney can work with the insurance company to make sure your settlement is as fair as possible. The sooner you speak with an attorney, the easier it will be to make your case. Just make sure to choose an attorney you’re comfortable with.

For more tips to help you navigate your personal injury claim, check out our latest posts.