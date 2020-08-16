What to Look for In a Personal Injury Lawyer

Were you recently injured in an accident? If you’re planning on filing a claim, it’s important to find a lawyer you can trust. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay for damages and medical bills alone.

There are over 135,221 personal injury lawyers and attorneys in the US. Do you know how to weed through the options to find the one lawyer you need?

Here are five things to look for in a qualified personal injury lawyer. By keeping these five qualities in mind, you can find a lawyer capable of winning your case.

Receive the compensation you deserve with a talented lawyer at your side! Start your search with these qualities in mind today.

1. Certification

The US experienced a 15% jump in lawyers over the past 10 years. Before you choose a personal injury lawyer for your case, make sure they’re qualified to practice in your state.

Some laws differ based on the state you’re in. It’s important to find a personal injury attorney who understands the laws in your area. Otherwise, they might fail to build your case.

You also don’t want to go to court without a trained, qualified attorney at your side.

You can check for an attorney’s certification by visiting your local bar association.

2. Experience

Once you verify a lawyer is certified, check for their experience.

How long have they practiced law? How long have they practiced in your state?

Are you looking for a car accident attorney, a medical malpractice lawyer, or a slip and fall attorney? Make sure the lawyer you choose has experience specific to your type of case.

3. Confidence

As you meet with different lawyers, pay attention to how they speak. Are they confident? Do they communicate well?

If their communication skills are lacking, there’s a chance they’ll fail to represent you in court.

Before your meeting, make a list of questions to ask your lawyer, too. What do they think about your case? What argument will they make?

Make sure they have a plan to win.

4. Success

You’ll want to have a winning lawyer at your side. Make sure the personal injury lawyer you choose is successful.

How many cases have they won recently? Were those wins relevant to your type of case?

Ask about how much they’ve won in compensation, too.

5. Cost

Before hiring a lawyer, make sure to review their contract. What’s included? What type of fee structure do they use?

Look for a lawyer who uses a contingency fee structure. This contingency fee structure means they won’t receive payment unless they win your case.

Choosing an attorney who works on a contingency fee basis will motivate them to win your case.

Once they win, they’ll only receive a percentage of your winnings. Choosing the right personal injury lawyer will help you avoid lawyer fees you can’t afford.

Start Your Search: 5 Traits to Look for in a Personal Injury Lawyer

Find a personal injury lawyer capable of winning your case. With these tips, you can find that qualified, experienced attorney. They’ll build your case, allowing you to receive the compensation you deserve!

