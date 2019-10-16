What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do? Your Guide to PI Lawyers and When to Hire Them

Have you or someone you know suffered an injury? If so, don’t discount how much a good personal injury lawyer brings to the table.

Going to court can be a complicated process. There are a lot of small details to cover. If you miss one, then it can drastically reduce your chance of getting a good outcome for your case.

So what does a personal injury lawyer do? When should you hire one? This post will answer those questions for you.

What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer Do?

Insurance companies are there to help you when you get hurt. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. This is where a personal injury lawyer comes into play.

A personal injury lawyer can represent you through the entire process of getting a settlement for your injury case. They can help you file paperwork, develop a plan of action, and represent you in court. When you hire an injury lawyer to help, your bring in an expert that will help you get all the details taken care of.

Of course, there is more than one type of personal injury lawyer. Each case is a little different. If you do hire a lawyer to help, find one that specializes in the kind of injury that you suffered.

When to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Luckily, not every case needs a lawyer. These cases are usually open and shut.

But there are cases where a lawyer will be necessary. Below are seven of those times.

1. Your Insurance Denied a Claim

You don’t have to be in the wrong to have an insurance claim denied. This can still happen, even if you’re within your rights to get benefits.

It’s not an insurance agent’s job to pay you as much as they can. More often than not, they’ll try to make sure the insurance company pays out as little as possible. In these cases, an accident attorney can help.

A lawyer will be able to look through the paperwork and find a way to make a deal with the insurance company. If you can’t settle, they’ll represent you in court and let a judge decide.

2. Multiple Parties are Involved

When a case is between two people, things are a lot simpler. Things get messy when you have several people involved in the case.

You aren’t only dealing with the individuals involved in cases like these. You’re dealing with their insurance companies too. This can cause cases like this to drag out well into the future.

Insurance money is also limited. If there were several injuries, there might not be enough money for everyone.

You need someone on your side in situations like this. Hiring an injury lawyer is the best way to make sense of the mess.

3. You’re Severely Injured

If you aren’t seriously injured, you’re probably going to get what you need to cover your medical bills. Things change when your injuries are more serious.

Insurance policies have limits on what they payout. If the insurance company hits the limit of the party at fault, then you may not get everything you need.

If you’re in this situation, a lawyer can help. They may be able to find a way for you to get full compensation so you can get the treatment you need to get better.

4. You Don’t Have Time

When you’re injured, you probably don’t have the time to deal with the red tape of a personal injury case. You need to focus your energy on getting better.

Unfortunately, these things take time and effort to get resolved. If you’re in this situation, a lawyer can handle much of the legwork for you.

An expert can take on the work of your case so you can focus on getting better. You won’t have to worry about not getting the financial assistance you need.

5. You Go to Trial

Do you know how to represent yourself in a courtroom? Most people don’t. You need a lawyer if you want to have the best chance of winning.

The chances are also good that you can avoid a trial altogether. If you’ve handled your case on your own until this point, a lawyer may be able to pick up on something you missed. If you want to avoid the headache of going to court, you may be able to make a settlement work before the trial date.

6. You Don’t Have all the Information

While you should get all the information you need from all the parties involved, not everyone will want to be forthcoming. People lie when they’re in these situations. If you’re going to get to the truth, you’ll need to pay out of pocket to have someone investigate.

You can handle two problems at once by hiring a personal injury lawyer. They have investigators available that will help you get to the truth of what happened. An investigator will look into every detail of your case, so nothing is missed.

7. You Don’t Have Money

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to get the help they need during an accident. You may think that you can’t afford a lawyer. But that isn’t the case.

In personal injury cases, a lawyer can work on a contingency basis. This means that you pay nothing unless they win your case. Once you get your settlement, a lawyer takes their payment out of your earnings.

Don’t Ignore the Benefits of a Personal Injury Lawyer

Now you should be able to answer the questions, “what does a personal injury lawyer do, and when should I hire one?” If you’ve been in an accident, don’t underestimate how much hiring an expert will help your case. Contact an attorney today to learn what they can offer you.

