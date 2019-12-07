What Design Elements Do the Top Law Firm Websites Have in Common?

The average American business owner spends around 8 percent of the total gross revenue annually on marketing and advertising. Some people think that lawyers don’t have to abide by the same rules as business owners. The biggest misconception is that lawyers have a built-in list of clients, but this is far from the truth.

Attorneys have to compete with each other for solid leads. If you are a recent graduate of law school looking to increase your client list, then investing in a website is a great idea. The top law firm websites generate a lot of leads.

Rather than trying to build and maintain a website on your own, hiring professionals to do this work is vital. They will have no problem bringing your vision of the perfect website to life. The following are some of the elements your law firm’s website definitely needs.

A Responsive Design is Crucial

Before the construction of your new website begins, sit down and make a list of features you want. One of the things at the top of this list should a responsive design. A responsive website design will help to ensure that people trying to access the content on your site from mobile devices will have no problem.

With the number of mobile Internet users growing with each passing year, ignoring the need for a responsive design is dangerous. The last thing you want is to alienate a large portion of your potential client base.

An experienced designer will have no problem creating a mobile-friendly website.

Informative and Optimized Content

Once a visitor to your website assesses how appealing and user-friendly it is, they will start to look at the content. Ideally, you want the content on your website to be both informative and filled with relevant keywords. With the right keywords, attracting organic traffic to the website will be much easier.

If you are unsure about how to find and implement the right keywords in your content, hiring a professional who is familiar with SEO for attorneys is essential. With their help, you can move up the Google ranks in no time at all.

Lots of Social Proof

Modern consumers use the Internet when trying to vet a particular business or legal professional before using them. Maintaining a great online reputation should be one of the main goals you have. Providing visitors to your law firm’s website with social proof is a good idea.

The best way to provide this proof is by showcasing the positive reviews you have received from clients. Putting these reviews on your homepage will allow you to establish trust with visitors in a hurry. Most satisfied clients will have no problem leaving positive reviews, so don’t be afraid to ask.

Study Top Law Firm Websites For Inspiration

Are you having a hard time coming up with ideas for your new website design? If so, taking a look at top law firm websites can help you get a bit of inspiration.

If you are looking for more information on how to advertise a business online, be sure to read the rest of the blogs on our website.