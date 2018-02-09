Top Tips for The Best Law Firm Website Design

Make sure that your website does its job and measures up to the competition by following our top tips for the best law firm website design.



It’s not every day a member of the general public needs a lawyer.

This is a service one usually calls upon in the rare event of a car accident, a divorce, or a work injury. People don’t necessarily have their lawyer on speed dial, but at one point or another, everyone contacts a lawyer.

In this day and age, many people are finding their attorneys online.

One quick search gives the average person a list of various professional services. But, how do you, as the service they need, make sure you get their business?

By having the best law firm website design possible.

The right website design makes it easier for users to find you and easier for you to connect with them. It creates a win-win online to better prepare clients for wins in court.

Here’s everything you need to know about legal website design in order to build the best law firm website design for your business.

Strong Branding

Much of your firm’s success depends on the brand.

Your brand is everything a user associates with your services.

It is the niche areas of law you practice as well as how effectively you get the job done. It is your level of experience and rate of wins in court and how you treat your clients, too.

Branding also depends on your company colors, logo design, and even your name! The right branding can be the difference between a user recognizing USAttorneys versus USA Law, for example.

As such, it is your website’s job to communicate every aspect of your brand.

This is where you showcase your values and your skills.

It is where you gain a user’s trust through testimonials and establishing authority. It is also where you gain their business through attorney bios and a company “About Us.” Not to mention, the use of opt-in forms and contact information.

All of these tools come together to lead users through their buying cycle. They are crucial items that create a positive relationship between your audience and the way they perceive your business.

A Simple Interface

The simple way to understand branding is to think of it as part of everything you do, online and in-person.

This can get tricky, though, when you are juggling many online initiatives at once.

Building a website doesn’t happen overnight. There are various landing pages to build, a significant amount of information to display, and a level of brand consistency to maintain across the board.

This is why the interface needs to be as easy to understand as possible.

The interface is the elements on a screen a user interacts with. It is the display of copy and visuals, the scrolling function, and navigation system.

Try to leave enough whitespace as you put the different pieces of information together. This allows users to pick out the most important topics without experiencing an information overload.

Such an experience also makes it simple to remember your content later.

Scrolling should be simple and stress-free. You can play with having your entire legal website on one page with infinite scrolling or separating it to various pages.

Whether you’d rather have users scroll or click through your website, the navigation should feel seamless.

Have buttons run along the top or bottom to instantly take your audience somewhere along the scroll. Use link building to guide them to deep-seeded pages and the things they can’t exit your site without seeing.

Such mapping strategies turn into easier conversions and a better client relationship.

Well-Made and Consistent Content

The one thing all branding opportunities and navigation necessities have in common is content.

Everything is about providing relevant, engaging content.

You have to talk about the things your target audience cares about.

This means use the keywords they use and link to the authoritative sites they follow. Such efforts open the digital door for you to become an expert in the legal market your firm operates in.

You can further develop this with the help of a blog. Blogs are an easy way to add fresh, informative content.

The best law firm website design approach isn’t complete without one.

But, that’s not all. To make sure your copywriting hits home, you need to develop it with corresponding visuals.

Visuals are a mix of graphic design and professional photography. They range from your logo to headshots of your team to images of your firm’s office.

These may seem like minor details, but they make all the difference.

Strong content boosts your levels of brand recognition. More so, it makes it easier for your firm to be found through SEO because Search Engine Optimization thrives on it.

Landing Pages Made for Mobile Purposes

To truly achieve the best law firm website design, you need to build something that is mobile-friendly.

Mobile is the future. More than half of all internet users are already accessing the internet from smartphones and tablets rather than desktops.

This number is only expected to go up, which means your firm needs to be on-trend.

The best way to achieve a mobile-friendly website is to make it mobile responsive.

A responsive website is one that only needs one URL to do all the work, rather than the old system of having one website for a desktop and another for mobile. When you combine the two, your search and branding efforts strengthen.

Responsive design creates a seamless user experience no matter where someone is accessing your website from.

More so, a mobile approach can improve your local reach.

This means you are better prepared to reach the audience in your area. Since some legal practices vary across state lines, a local focus is something you can’t afford to pass up.

Create the Best Law Firm Website Design Possible

Whether on mobile or for a desktop, you should always aim to provide users with the best online experience.

Their experience is all about the branding efforts, the ease of navigation, and the kind of content they come across.

There is much more that goes into how your audience behaves online and how you create conversions. But, the above elements are the digital basics every firm needs to succeed.

Be sure to make use of them in your design process.

